Alanis Morissette explains the brilliant survival rule she uses whenever she's about to embarrass herself

Whether you've tripped over flat ground on a crowded street, called a colleague by the wrong name, or completely butchered a high note during karaoke, the universal human instinct is almost always the same: curl into a ball and pray the earth swallows you whole.

Public awkwardness is something almost every adult spends an absurd amount of mental energy trying to avoid, but according to Alanis Morissette, we’ve all been approaching our most mortifying moments completely backwards.

Speaking to Amy Poehler during a candid recording of the Good Hang podcast, the 52-year-old rock legend shared the counterintuitive psychological rule she swears by whenever she finds herself on the verge of making a fool of herself: commit to being "strong and wrong."

The conversation kicked off with Morissette dissecting the entire concept of shame, pointing out that awkwardness isn't an objective fact—it's a social trap we create entirely inside our own heads.

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"It's such a good way to put it, because nobody really knows what's embarrassing until we tell them," Morissette explained.

When Poehler pressed her on whether she actively leans into humiliating scenarios—asking if she meant "like on purpose? Like slapstick stuff or what are we talking about?"—the Jagged Little Pill icon explained that surviving humiliation comes down to the exact same principle that governs great music and great live comedy: absolute, unyielding commitment.

"I think that like comedy and music, you both have to comm—you just have to commit," Morissette said. "You have to [be] strong and wrong."

"What's that mean?" Poehler asked.

"Just strong. Strong and wrong," Morissette doubled down. "Like, just if you're going to embarrass yourself, go big."

"You can't go halfway," Poehler agreed.

"No."

The Ironic singer had an interesting perspective on the subject (Good Hang Podcast / Youtube)

Why The 'Halfway Trap' Is What Actually Kills You

Morissette's philosophy hits on a remarkably sharp truth about human behaviour: it’s rarely the initial mistake that makes an entire room cringe—it’s the frantic, apologetic backtracking that follows it.

When people drop a joke that doesn't land or stumble in front of a crowd, the gut reaction is to panic, stammer out an apology, or freeze up.

In psychological terms, that immediate panic is what confirms the failure to everyone watching. It hands the audience permission to feel second-hand embarrassment on your behalf.

By contrast, leaning into Morissette’s "strong and wrong" ethos flips the social dynamic on its head.

Carrying a blunder with 100% confidence short-circuits the social cue. Whether on stage, in an office presentation, or in casual conversation, unflinching commitment forces people to question whether the bizarre choice was actually an intentional bit all along.

It also mirrors the golden rule of improv comedy: you never apologize for an awkward turn—you simply accelerate into it and make it the focal point of the scene.

Despite performing for millions, Alanis admitted even she still gets nervous on stage (Samir Hussein/WireImage for ABA)

Owning The Chaos

Having spent over three decades performing in front of millions of fans worldwide, Morissette is no stranger to the unpredictable chaos of live stages.

From voice cracks to missed cues, the veteran singer-songwriter has learned through experience that trying to maintain pristine perfection is a losing battle.

Instead, taking a fearless approach to failure strips awkwardness of its power.

If embarrassment only exists when you show people you're embarrassed, taking ownership of the blunder leaves nothing for critics to latch onto.

Rather than letting anxiety dictate how you recover from an awkward slip-up, Morissette's takeaway is dead simple: never shrink, never go halfway, and if you're going to go down in flames, make sure you put on a proper show while doing it.