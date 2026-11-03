Alanis Morissette explains the brilliant survival rule she uses whenever she's about to embarrass herself
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Alanis Morissette explains the brilliant survival rule she uses whenever she's about to embarrass herself

The singer joined Amy Poehler on Good Hang to break down why you should never go halfway when humiliating yourself in public.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Music, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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