Hulk Hogan’s will has left daughter Brooke with regrets after being vocal about their tumultuous relationship.

Hogan’s will was a big topic last year, as $799,000 in property was left to just one person, as well as crypto currency.

The former wrestling star died aged 71 due to suffering a cardiac arrest at his Clearwater, Florida, home in July.

Prior to his death, it was believed he had undergone heart surgery.

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While you might remember Hogan and his family from his Hogan Knows Best days, the WWE wrestler’s kids Brooke, and Nick, got very different amounts in the will.

Only one of his children, who he shared with ex-wife Linda Hogan, was named as the sole benefactor - Nick.

According to US Weekly at the time, Nick filed court papers which claimed Hogan had $5 million in assets before he died.

However, Brooke came out publicly to reveal why she wasn’t in the will at all, sharing that she took herself out of it.

Hulk Hogan's daughter, Brooke, regrets not being in his will (Photo by KMazur/WireImage for Clear Channel Entertainment Television)

But now she regrets her choice.

Brooke took herself out of Hogan's will in 2023 and went on the Hollywood Raw Podcast, to share her updated stance.

“Do I regret that decision? Yes,” she said.

Brooke added that it’s not due to the ‘money’, but because of new information she can’t have about her father.

She said: “Taking myself off of that will, now, it's not the money part because I've never been about the money but it's more about just like...”

When asked if it was because she was out of the loop, she replied: “Right, like I can't get autopsy results. And it's funny, because now people are treating me like I emancipated myself. And I'm like, just because me and him didn't agree on things and we didn't talk for a little bit, like, it doesn't matter if you don't talk for two years or if you don't talk for two days.”

She went on to say: “Families have their ins and outs. It doesn't mean I'm not his daughter. It doesn't mean I'm not just as important as Nick,' she said, referring to her brother.

Brooke then said that she feels like she is now 'treated like I'm an outsider.”

She said her perspective changed after his death (Photo by Acey Harper/Getty Images)

When Brook first came out about her decision to leave the will, she explained it all on the Bubba the Love Sponge Show.

The mother-of-two shared that she didn’t want to involve herself with family feuds involving money once Hogan passed away.

She said as she texted her dad’s assistant with the request, she was 'sobbing'.

"I just said, take me off everything, I don’t want to be a part of it," she added.

She also explained that there were people around her dad she didn’t believe were good for him, which caused ‘waves’.

So, she distanced herself.