Eric Dane was misdiagnosed months before he received ALS 'death sentence', memoir reveals
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Eric Dane was misdiagnosed months before he received ALS 'death sentence', memoir reveals

The Grey's Anatomy star died in February aged 53

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Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Topics: Eric Dane, Celebrity, Health

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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