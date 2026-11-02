Taylor Swift reveals the 'weird' habit she says her husband Travis Kelce has to put up with

Taylor Swift has joked Travis Kelce continues to put up with a 'weird' habit of hers as the pair settle into married life.

The celebrity power couple wedded in July this year in what became one of the most secretive weddings of all time, as the pair tied the knot at Madison Square Garden in New York in front of a star-studded guest list.

While she may now be settled down with Kelce, Swift still finds friendships extremely important and discussed the special bond she has with school best friend Abigail Anderson Berard.

Speaking in social media clips alongside Toy Story 5 director Andrew Stanton on Sunday (November 1), the 'Blank Space' singer revealed that she and Abigail have their own secret language which can confuse their husbands.

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"Finding someone who’s the same genre of weird and silly as you are," Swift told Stanton.

The singer has been discussing a 'weird habit' (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS)

"Just why Bonnie and Blaze’s story resonated with me so much. When I moved to Nashville when I was 14, you’re the new kid in school you’re like, ‘Who should I be friends with?’"

While Swift met some 'nice' and 'cool' during her time at school, there was something with Abigail that just clicked and there's a habit the pair do to this day which confuses both of their husbands.

Swift added: "She even has curly hair, too, like Blaze. The two of us, all we wanted to do was talk in Napoleon Dynamite voices. And we still do this. And it’s something our husbands have to put up with.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce married earlier this year (Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The singer then jokingly mocked herself and Berard’s conversation in an impression of the character, as she said: "It’s just like, ‘What are you doing today?’ ‘I don’t know what are you doing?’ ‘Oh, are you playing with your cute kid?’ Yeah, I am, what’s the problem with that?’”

Swift continued by discussing the tight friendship she has with Abigail and insisted her childhood school friend will have a pal for life.

"When you find that person who just sees you for that strange little genre that is you at your purest," she added.

"That hit me so hard watching the film."