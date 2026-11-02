Taylor Swift reveals the 'weird' habit she says her husband Travis Kelce has to put up with
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Taylor Swift reveals the 'weird' habit she says her husband Travis Kelce has to put up with

The habit stems from a strong bond Swift has with a childhood school friend

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Topics: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Celebrity

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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