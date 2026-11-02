Britney Spears blasts sister Jamie Lynn and ex Kevin Federline in furious post about mistreatment
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Britney Spears blasts sister Jamie Lynn and ex Kevin Federline in furious post about mistreatment

The singer vowed to 'find a new family'

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: @‌britneyspears/Instagram

Topics: Britney Spears, Entertainment

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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