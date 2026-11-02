Britney Spears blasts sister Jamie Lynn and ex Kevin Federline in furious post about mistreatment

Britney Spears has publicly called out her sister Jamie Lynn Spears and ex-husband Kevin Federline in a furious social media post, claiming they both mistreated her during visits with her family.

The pop star, 44, declared she would 'find a new family' while making a series of allegations about her younger sister and former husband in a post shared to Instagram on Sunday (November 1).

Alongside a picture of Dakota Fanning making an obscene gesture in the 2003 film Uptown Girls, Britney accused Jamie Lynn of preventing her from holding her niece during visits to Louisiana.

"Jamie Lynn never let me hold [my niece] Ivy [sic] one time when I would visit in Louisiana during covid in two week trips," she alleged.

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She then turned her attention to Federline, with whom she shares two sons, claiming he would not even allow her to use the bathroom when she visited their home to collect the children.

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline were married for just over two years before separating (Jason Merritt/FilmMagic)

"Kevin wouldn't let me use the bathroom when I would pick my children up in their house!!" Britney alleged.

The 'Toxic' singer went on to claim that both had made her feel like a 'slave', before suggesting she was ready to move on from her family.

"They made me feel like a slave and have all their secret things they did behind my back and all I ever did was work for my dad!!!" she continued.

"I will find a new family!!!"

It is unclear what prompted the latest outburst, and representatives for both Federline and Jamie Lynn have been contacted for comment.

However, the post comes amid renewed attention on Federline's finances, after reports emerged that he is facing thousands in alleged debts to a bank.

According to documents obtained by Page Six, the former backup dancer, 48, allegedly owes City National Bank a total of $117,704 across a credit card, a line of credit and an overdraft facility.

Federline reportedly signed an agreement with the bank in November 2024, around the time Britney made her final child support payment to him.

Jamie Lynn Spears balances her career as an actress and producer (Andrew Eccles/ABC via Getty Images)

The former couple married in 2004 before divorcing in 2007. Britney previously paid Federline $40,000 a month in child support while he raised their sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, in Hawaii.

That figure was reduced to $20,000 after their eldest son turned 18 in 2023, with payments continuing until Jayden graduated from high school.

The latest comments also bring the long-running rift between Britney and Jamie Lynn back into focus.

The sisters have reportedly been estranged for years, with much of their public falling-out centerd on Britney's conservatorship, which ended in November 2021.

Britney has previously spoken about feeling betrayed by members of her family, including Jamie Lynn, whom she felt had failed to help her during the restrictive arrangement.

Britney launched a scathing social media attack against her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears (Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images)

In 2023, she also accused her younger sister of benefiting from their family's fame and assets.

Their relationship deteriorated further in 2022, when Jamie Lynn promoted her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, and gave interviews in which she described Britney's behavior as 'erratic' and 'paranoid'.

Britney responded on social media, branding her sister a 'selfish little brat', and reportedly sent her a cease-and-desist letter through her legal team.

Her relationship with Federline has also remained strained.

Last year, the former dancer released his own memoir, You Thought You Knew, prompting Britney to describe the tell-all as 'extremely hurtful and exhausting'.

UNILAD has reached out to both Federline and Jamie Lynn's representatives.