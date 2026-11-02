Heidi Klum reveals the personal detail behind her 'most elaborate' Halloween costume yet
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Heidi Klum reveals the personal detail behind her 'most elaborate' Halloween costume yet

The incredibly detailed outfit was built by Emmy Award winner, Mike Marino

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Topics: Heidi Klum, Halloween, Fashion

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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