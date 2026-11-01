Heidi Klum reveals why her husband wasn't at her Halloween party as she shows off shocking costume
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Heidi Klum reveals why her husband wasn't at her Halloween party as she shows off shocking costume

The Queen of Halloween stepped out in her most terrifying costume yet, but her husband was nowhere to be seen

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Halloween, Heidi Klum, Celebrity

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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