Heidi Klum reveals why her husband wasn't at her Halloween party as she shows off shocking costume

Heidi Klum has revealed the reason her husband Tom Kaulitz wasn't on hand for her iconic Halloween party, where the supermodel unveiled yet another terrifying costume.

The 53-year-old has rightly earned herself the title of Queen of Halloween over the past two and a half decades, thanks to her utterly outrageous Halloween costumes, which often leave her completely unrecognizable.

For her 25th annual spooky event, the model came dressed as a giant severed hand. Not just any severed hand, but a blown up replica of her own hand, complete with a blood-spilled severed wrist.

Klum left her A-list guests stunned when she stepped out at Cathédrale Restaurant at Moxy East Village in New York City, from the back of a smoke-filled lorry, but many noticed there was one guest missing from the Halloween shindig.

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Heidi Klum stepped out without her husband this year (TheStewartofNY/WireImage)

Her husband was not in attendance at the annual bash, with Klum revealing there was actually a very valid reason for the Tokio Hotel band member's absence.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: "My husband he couldn't be here today because he's on tour right now, and I'm going to join him on tour.

"But he couldn't be here today, so you know he's always with me."

Klum, who has been married to Kaulitz since 2019, even shared a tribute to her husband in the form of a photo of her actual hand, which revealed a tattoo of his name on her ring finger.

"Tom I miss you," she wrote on Instagram, amongst several more posts revealing the behind the scenes build of her gruesome costume.

Kaulitz is usually roped into the unusual looks in one way or another, last year dressing up as a warrior alongside Klum, who was dressed as Medusa.

Last year the couple dressed as Medusa and a warrior (Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum Halloween)

At the time, he told E! News: "This year wasn't that difficult, but sometimes it is. Last year we did E.T., for example, it was difficult. Like, OK, are we going to be both E.T. or one female version? I always have to come up with something that matches."

Speaking about this year's bizarre hand costume on the red carpet, Klum said: "I mean literally, my left hand inspired me. I looked at my hand and I was thinking, ‘How can I fit my body into this hand? There must be a way,’ and we found a way to put my body into a hand."

The A-lister was accompanied by a whole team of helpers donned in blood-splattered yellow biohazard suits, full industrial respirator masks and rubber gloves.

Back in September, Klum, who shares four children with ex-husband Flavio Briatore, hinted that her look would be 'very, very bloody.'

"That's what Halloween is all about," she said, adding: "We go gory, and we go there."