Melanie Lynskey has set the record straight after rumors that she made '$200,000 per episode of Two and a Half Men circulate.

The New Zealand actress claimed that while her salary wasn't as high as it's been reported, it was 'huge' for her at the time when she began the show at just 25.

The sitcom ran for 12 seasons, having first aired in 2003, and Lynskey noted that 'more than half of the episodes I did were in the first two seasons'.

Clarifying exactly how much she did make per episode, after noting that figures circulating online were enormously inflated, she said, replying to a fan: "Hey! Sorry, but this insane number is floating around on the internet and I must tell you how wrong it is.

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"I only did 63 out of 262 episodes of that show. I made literally one tenth of that stated number per episode."

The 49-year-old noted that she instead made $20,000 per episode, with a five percent raise each season.

The star couldn't believe 'how wrong' fans online had got it. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Further explaining how her pay worked, she added: "The highest pay check I got on the show was I think $43,000 for one episode in the final season.

"This is before agents, managers, business managers cuts, and taxes, so you take home around 50 percent of what you are paid."

Lynskey, now a mom-of-one, went onto say that she was 'extremely grateful for the job and for the money', but the idea that she made millions is totally 'ridiculous'.

She said: "It allowed me to pay my small mortgage and pay bills and be able to work in indie movies and build a career.

"I always think in terms of how lucky I am compared to the vast majority of actors because it is so, so hard to make a living. I had struggled so much at that point so I was very grateful."

Lynskey was just 25 when she first appeared on the show. (CBS)

Concluding her explanation, the star noted: "It wasn't my show and I felt fine with what I was paid- I just get annoyed when it's misreported."

Her co-star Holland Taylor, who played Charlie and Alan's mom, Evelyn, has also been outspoken about the pay she received while on the show - but not in quite the same way.

During a recent appearance on the Alchemy with Anthony Mason, she said: "They never paid me very well on that show. I was paid on that show what I had made on a series like eight years before or something.

"And I got four Emmy nominations and they never gave me a raise. They usually do."