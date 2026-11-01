Influencer Liam Fitzgerald dies aged 29 after motorcycle accident as girlfriend shares heartbreaking message
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Influencer Liam Fitzgerald dies aged 29 after motorcycle accident as girlfriend shares heartbreaking message

His partner Jamie Lyn Rinaldi has asked for ‘grace, love, and privacy’ as friends pay tribute online

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Instagram/liam_fitzgerald_
Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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