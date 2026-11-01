Influencer Liam Fitzgerald dies aged 29 after motorcycle accident as girlfriend shares heartbreaking message

Fitness influencer Liam Fitzgerald's girlfriend has paid tribute to him after his death.

Jamie Lyn Rinaldi announced in an Instagram post on Saturday, Oct. 31, that the 29-year-old died at around 2 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, following a motorcycle accident.

The news has prompted supporters and friends to share condolences on social media.

"There are no words to describe the heartbreak of this loss. This is an incredibly difficult and heartbreaking time for everyone who knew and loved him," Rinaldi wrote.

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Her post began: "It is with the heaviest heart that I share the devastating news that Liam passed away following a motorcycle accident on October 30th at approximately 2 AM."

According to Rinaldi, Fitzgerald 'suffered severe injuries, and despite the efforts of those who tried desperately to save him, they were unable to bring him back'.

The New York Post reports that the exact circumstances of the crash have not been disclosed.

"Please keep Liam's family, loved ones, and everyone closest to him in your thoughts and prayers," Rinaldi continued in her post.

"Please give us grace, love, and privacy as they navigate this unimaginable loss. Rest peacefully, Liam. We love you so much."





Who was Liam Fitzgerald?

One friend wrote on Fitzgerald's final Instagram post: "Damn brother. We never got to do any of the things together we said we would this year. Rest easy, forever an inspiration to me & so many others."

Born in Evansville, Wisconsin, Fitzgerald spent much of his childhood in Washington state before moving to Arizona at 18 and relocating to Miami at 24.

He shared posts about fitness, style and finances with more than one million Instagram followers, and according to his website, he offered one-on-one fitness and social media coaching.

In a February 2026 interview with Inked magazine, Fitzgerald said: "I want to help people achieve their personal goals, whether that's fitness or brand building."

Fitzgerald frequently showed off his love of motorcycles on social media.

TMZ reports that his girlfriend has also shared clips of him and his bike, including a March TikTok video of herself in front of Fitzgerald and his motorcycle with the on-screen text: 'I'm his biggest problem.'

A June video of the bike was captioned: 'Time for a sunset cruise.'

Content creator Austin Georgas also paid tribute. "I'm so unbelievably sorry brother! I had the pleasure of meeting you a few times and it was truly always love when you were around," he wrote.

"You have inspired millions of us and I'm so grateful to have even had the chance to know you."

"Blessed to know you & call you a friend," another person wrote. "You were one talented and kind man brotha, watch over us all legend."

"I'm at a loss for words. I'm devastated," another commenter wrote underneath Rinaldi's post. "Liam had the biggest heart. He motivated everyone. I believe he will continue to do so. RIP brother."