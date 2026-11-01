How Heidi Klum actually goes to the toilet in gory 10-foot severed hand costume
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How Heidi Klum actually goes to the toilet in gory 10-foot severed hand costume

Behind the silicone and severed bone marrow lies the unglamorous backstage secret to surviving Hollywood’s wildest party

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: TheStewartofNY/WireImage

Topics: Heidi Klum, Halloween

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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