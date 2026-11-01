How Heidi Klum actually goes to the toilet in gory 10-foot severed hand costume

While millions of fans spent Halloween night marveling at Heidi Klum’s hyper-realistic, walking severed hand, thousands of comments underneath the red carpet photos had just one urgent, practical question: How on earth does she actually go to the loo?

Standing upright on five towering fingers, encased in an internal fiberglass skeleton, and peering through tiny bruised eyeholes in the faux flesh, the 53-year-old supermodel was completely sealed inside her 2026 creature-feature nightmare.

And as it turns out, the reality behind operating inside a massive, multi-hour practical FX suit is remarkably unglamorous.

Transforming into such a gory creature isn't for the faint hearted - or weak bladders! (John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

The Adult Nappy Hack

When you are strapped into a custom load-bearing prosthetic rig created by Oscar-nominated FX master Mike Marino, nipping out for a quick bathroom break between red carpet photos simply isn't an option.

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Klum has previously admitted that the only practical solution for her most restrictive, enclosed body suits is wearing an adult nappy - and 2026 was no exception.

Addressing the unavoidable biological reality of spending 10 to 14 hours encased in silicone and fiberglass, Klum candidly revealed that bathroom prep is built directly into the costume fitting, as she held up a pair of flesh colored adult diapers while sharing a behind the scenes look at her transformation on Instagram.

In the short clip, shared to her stories, Klum showed off the practical essential as her transformation got underway.

Klum's own Instagram story showed the practical necessity she required for the night ahead (Instagram/Heidiklum)

For costumes like her iconic 2022 full-body earthworm, her 2024 E.T. build, and now her 2026 severed hand, once the final silicone seams are glued and blended by the Prosthetic Renaissance team, Klum is effectively locked in until the early hours of the morning.

Yet while the supermodel has no intention of getting caught short and using the diaper, it's better to be prepared just in case – rather than need it and not be wearing one.

Dehydration Tactics and Hour-Long Extraction Teams

Wearing a diaper isn't the only extreme measure required to survive the night either.

To minimize the need for emergency relief altogether, Klum notoriously cuts off liquids hours before stepping into the final rig:

Strict Fluid Control: The supermodel intentionally limits water and fluid intake from the early afternoon onwards to keep her bladder empty while the FX team spends up to 10 hours applying the prosthetic skin, teeth, and blood work.

The supermodel intentionally limits water and fluid intake from the early afternoon onwards to keep her bladder empty while the FX team spends up to 10 hours applying the prosthetic skin, teeth, and blood work. Specialist Extraction Crews: Even if she wanted to take the suit off, it’s not as simple as unzipping a jumpsuit. The severed hand requires a dedicated technical crew using solvent sprays and mechanical tools to cut Klum free from the internal support harness.

While the red carpet results are pure Hollywood magic, the backstage reality proves that holding onto the Queen of Halloween crown for 25 straight years takes some serious—and distinctly unglamorous—dedication.