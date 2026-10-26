Heidi Klum teases bizarre-looking costume ahead of 2026 Halloween party
Home>Celebrity

Heidi Klum teases bizarre-looking costume ahead of 2026 Halloween party

Klum said her new halloween look pairs with red wine and is 'very, very bloody'

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Chloe Kern/WireImage

Topics: Halloween, Heidi Klum, Celebrity

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

Choose your content: