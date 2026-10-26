Heidi Klum teases bizarre-looking costume ahead of 2026 Halloween party

Heidi Klum is counting down to her annual Halloween party with a costume teaser that has left many fans puzzled as to what this year's outfit could be.

The supermodel, 53, shared a close-up shot on Instagram on Saturday that gave very little away, although the costume appeared to be... slimy.

The caption asks 'What's my costume?', before starting the one week countdown before Halloween.

The post also included emojis of a magnifying glass, a ghost, a pumpkin, a blood drop, a bat and a spider web.

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Fans poured into the comment section with a range of guesses, ranging from a coral reef in St. Barts to a mushroom zombie from the film The Last of Us.

One fan noticed the similarity of the picture to human organs, while another suggested it looked like a scene from underwater.

Klum had already dropped a clue when she told People she was working on this year's look.

"It goes very well with red wine," she said. 'It's very, very bloody.'

"A great glass of wine is always fun… and most of the time you think of something gory when you have a blood transfusion bag," she also shared. "That's what Halloween is all about. We go gory, and we go there."

She also posted a video on her Instagram stories on Saturday of herself browsing a fabric store.

Klum dressed as Medusa for last year's party, while her husband, Tom Kaulitz, went as a concrete soldier. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum Halloween)

What did Heidi Klum wear to her Halloween party last year?

Klum hosted her 24th annual Halloween party at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York last year and walked her own red carpet alongside her husband, Tom Kaulitz, who dressed as a concrete soldier.

Tom Kaulitz, Klum's husband is a German musician, producer, and the lead guitarist of the pop-rock band Tokio Hotel, which he co-founded in 2001 alongside his identical twin brother, Bill Kaulitz.

Klum went as Medusa, the Greek mythological figure, wearing a hand-painted costume which was highlighted by green scaled that extended into a rattlesnake's tail. Animatronic snakes took the place of her hair.

Klum dressed as a worm in 2022 and as a skinless human body in 2011. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)

What other Halloween costumes has Heidi Klum worn?

The mother of four has been posting throwback pictures of her past costumes as a countdown to the party. They include a worm in 2022, an old lady, an alien, a peacock, E.T. and a skinless human body in 2011, among many others.

Klum often does a couples costume with Kaulitz, and the pair went as an alien and an astronaut in 2019.

She is known for her elaborate transformations every Halloween, which take total commitment as well as plenty of hours of makeup and time spent making the costume.