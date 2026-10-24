Taika Waititi reveals specific marriage rule he and Rita Ora try to stick to

Taika Waititi has revealed the one relationship rule he and Rita Ora stick to in a bid to avoid unnecessary 'hassle' in their marriage.

Marriage might be a lifelong commitment, but that doesn't mean it's always easy.

From navigating disagreements to balancing busy careers and spending quality time together, every couple has their own way of trying to keep things on track.

And for Taika Waititi and Rita Ora, it seems the secret to a happy marriage comes down to one simple rule.

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"We really just try to not spend too much time apart," the 51-year-old told Woman's Day Magazine.

He added: "It's a very difficult thing when you've both got careers and you're traveling around trying to play catch-up around the world.

"But we make a real effort to not let it go longer than a few weeks."

The couple met in 2018 and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles in August 2022, having kept much of their relationship out of the spotlight.

The couple try not to break the simple rule. (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

The filmmaker explained that it's just one of the ways the pair avoid unnecessary 'hassle'.

"If you start getting used to being alone, that's not great. One thing we've both learned is that you've got to put the time in."

Waititi shares two children with his former wife, film producer Chelsea Winstanley, and the couple have also spoken about their hopes of having children together one day.

The pop star previously said that she froze her eggs at 24 and 27, after a doctor advised her that it was 'a good time' to do so.

Speaking to Women’s Health UK, she said: "It was actually the best advice, because now I’m in my mid-thirties and I have a lot of friends really trying to figure it out. It will just be more of an expansion when the time comes.

The couple met in 2018 and tied the knot four years later. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Paramount)

"My mother’s (breast cancer) treatment stimulated menopause at an early age for her. So I’m trying to get ahead of it and learn about it."

Speaking about their relationship, she added: "What works for us is the sense of respecting each other and just being mates and having fun."

Born in Kosovo and raised in the UK, Ora has come to see her husband's native New Zealand as the perfect place to unwind.

Waititi explained that she enjoys visiting because it allows her to switch off, take things at her own pace and enjoy some much-needed downtime.