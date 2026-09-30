Sylvester Stallone reveals one of his 'regrets' about marriage to wife Jennifer Flavin
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Sylvester Stallone reveals one of his 'regrets' about marriage to wife Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have been married for 29 years

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Topics: Celebrity, Sex and Relationships

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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