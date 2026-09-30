Sylvester Stallone reveals one of his 'regrets' about marriage to wife Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone has revealed his one regret when it comes to his 29-year marriage with wife Jennifer Flavin, and it's not what you might think.

The Rocky star confessed he wishes he'd married the former model 'about eight years earlier,' during a recent interview.

Now 80, Stallone admitted: "I wish I’d married my wife about eight years earlier. I was like such an idiot, procrastinating. Because you know, I’m still actually learning about relationships that bad."

The actor was speaking to CBS Sunday Morning host Tracy Smith, who asked him whether he ever wished he could have a 'do over' of his life.

Advert

"So I regret that. And I’m sorry, baby," he added, addressing Flavin, 58, directly.

Stallone even went as far as admitting he'll 'never be as good,' as his wife, saying: "She's just magnificent, has kept me alive!"

Stallone credited his wife for keeping him alive (James Devaney/GC Images)

He continued: "And it took me so long to turn my head around and go, ‘Oh, you have the greatest gift in the world right here, and you’re looking out there, you fool!"

Stallone and Flavin's love story began in 1988, when the pair met at a restaurant in West Hollywood, California.

At the time, the Rambo actor was 42 years old while Flavin was just 19. They went on to have three daughters together, Sophia Sistine and Scarlet, before tying the knot in 1997. Their marriage did take a hit in 2022 when Flavin filed for divorce, however they reconciled just a month later.

Stallone had two former marriages, with Sasha Czack from 1974 to 1985 and Brigette Nielsen from 1985 to 1987.

The 80-year-old previously spoke about his first meeting with Flavin during a 2023 episode of their reality show The Family Stallone.

The couple have been married for 27 years (Newsmakers via Getty)

"I remember vividly the first time I met Jennifer. I was in this dark restaurant, a few people. She came in and, whoa! Something happened," he recalled.

"I just felt, like, this jolt, like, ‘Oh, did we just have a minor earthquake or something?'"

Flavin agreed: "We just hit it off, it was crazy. We were inseparable all night."

Since then, Stallone has credited his wife of nearly three decades for teaching him how to love.

"It’s a habit, you know, learning to love, a really wonderful habit," he said. "And with my wife, Jennifer, it’s finally come to fruition. It took about 60 years, but we got there."

Anthony Ippolito plays a young Stallone in I Play Rocky (Amazon MGM Studios)

Meanwhile, Stallone has shared his thoughts about the upcoming biopic I Play Rocky, based on the making of the 1976 classic film, which raised a lot of questions for the actor.

Admitting he had mixed feelings, he said: "I’m not dead yet. Aren’t we jumping the gun a little bit?"

However, Stallone did confess he was impressed by Anthony Ippolito's performance as a young version of himself.

"I actually thought it was me the first moment; there were a couple of angles. I go to my daughter and say, 'That’s unbelievable,'" he said.

I Play Rocky premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month.