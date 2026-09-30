Meghan Markle's former agent gives blunt response when asked where her career is heading

Meghan Markle's former agent has issued a rather brutal statement after being asked where her career was going.

The Duchess of Sussex parted ways with media mogul Ari Emanuel, whose clients have included Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne Johnson and Mark Wahlberg, last year.

Emanuel confirmed the professional split during an interview with the Sunday Times over the weekend, but he doesn't seem to be losing any sleep over no longer representing the former Suits star.

When asked by the reporter where he thinks Meghan's career is heading, he simply said: "Here's the great thing, I don't have to think about that anymore."

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Although the 65-year-old did confirm he and the Duchess 'parted ways last year,' the agency WME, of which he is the executive chairman, still represents Meghan and Archwell, her company with Prince Harry.

Ari Emanuel is no longer working with Meghan Markle (Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images)

Meghan first joined the agency in April 2023, and by 2025 rumors had already begun swirling that she had been dropped, however WME denied this was the case. They did, however, confirm that Meghan had not held any meetings with Emanuel since January 2024.

Page Six reports an industry insider claimed mom-of-two Meghan was let go from the agency because she was 'too demanding' and 'difficult to work with'. There was also reports of a spat between Meghan and Emanuel in January 2024 after the former actress allegedly demanded a meeting 'and expected decks and plans'.

"Ari [Emanuel] was done with her," the insider claimed.

Meghan Markle and Archwell, her company with Prince Harry, are still repped by WME (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

It was reported that Meghan initially signed with WME in bid to make her 'power player' in Hollywood, with a source claiming: "Even though she is, of course, an actress, this isn’t about movies or shows for Meghan to star in, it is about creating projects for her to produce – she wants to run the show."

A second insider added: "Through the fact that Archewell is now repped by WME it bolsters Harry and Meghan’s bid to become power players in the production arena."

However, circumstances have changed dramatically for Meghan, Harry and their two children, seven-year-old Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, five, having recently relocated back to the UK.

The family are currently waiting on the outcome of an ongoing Home Office review examining their official security arrangements following their shock move.

Their armed police protection was formally withdrawn after they stepped back from frontline royal duties in 2020. Since relocating abroad, they have relied on a self-funded private security detail, which has been a bone of contention between the couple and the UK.

Meghan and Harry are awaiting the UK Home Office security review (Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images)

Reports are now claiming the Sussexes could once again step-away from Harry's home country if the government refuses to grant them automatic, state-funded protection.

The alleged ultimatum has sparked criticism with commentator Richard Eden telling the Palace Confidential podcast he felt it was 'akin to blackmail,' warning that restoring automatic protection would carry profound financial ramifications for the public.

It's unclear what Meghan and Harry are planning in terms of their career goals while on UK soil, but one thing is certain and that is Emanuel will not be involved.