Meghan Markle's former agent gives blunt response when asked where her career is heading
Home>Celebrity

Meghan Markle's former agent gives blunt response when asked where her career is heading

The Duchess of Sussex and her former agent, Ari Emanuel, parted ways last year

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

Topics: Meghan Markle, Royal Family, Celebrity, Prince Harry

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

Choose your content: