Meghan Markle's title and job explained after King Charles outlines her future in Royal Family
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Meghan Markle's title and job explained after King Charles outlines her future in Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly 'surprised' by King Charles' letter, which clarified they would remain non-working royals

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Royal Family, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, King Charles III

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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