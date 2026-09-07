King Charles clarifies Harry and Meghan's roles in Royal Family upon return to the UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to the UK has been talked about further by the King, who has come out to reveal how they’ll slot back into the family after their controversial exit in 2021.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly already made their return to Britain with Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, after they had relinquished their titles and stepped down as senior working royals to build a new life in California.

However, recent reports say the children have been enroled in a UK school and King Charles was told about the plans on August 16.

The pair’s choice to move back has been one that hasn’t been taken well to be everyone, with some being confused as to why they are coming back after Prince Harry previously stated he wouldn’t do so.

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Harry's back in the UK (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images)

Tensions with his father, King Charles, and his brother, Prince William, couldn’t have helped the reluctance either.

But on the flip side, US President Donald Trump is allegedly pleased to see the pair go.

He has also spent time with his father after visiting the UK not too long ago.

With that, both Harry and Meghan’s plans for the UK have been revealed, as it was shared by King Charles that they’ll be known as private individuals.

Per the BBC, a letter sent on behalf of King Charles says the pair will not be permitted to use their ‘HRH’ titles of His and Her Royal Highness, and are ‘private citizens with commercial and charitable interests’.

This appears to be related to the Sandringham Agreement between the couple and Royal Family after their exit.

At the time, it meant that there would be no ‘half-in and half-out' status.

"It is well known that in January 2020 the Duke and Duchess stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of the Sovereign, and are no longer working members of the Royal Family," the letter says.

"The charitable work of the Duke and Duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity," it adds.

The letter describes Harry and Meghan's position in the Royal Family (Photo by Toby Melville-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In other news, Trump’s comments on the couple have been sharp and fast since the news broke of their plan to move back.

'I wouldn't have taken them back,' he told reporters when asked about what he thinks on their plans, adding, 'If I were the royal family, I would not have taken him back.'

"I thought they treated the royal family with great disrespect. I didn't like it. I didn't like the way she acted," he said. "I thought she was terribly disrespectful to the Queen, to King Charles."

Katie Miller, wife of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, also came out to talk about it.

In fact, she was among the first to comment, as she posted on X alongside: "They are moving back to Britain because they don't like President Trump."