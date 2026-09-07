King Charles clarifies Harry and Meghan's roles in Royal Family upon return to the UK
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King Charles clarifies Harry and Meghan's roles in Royal Family upon return to the UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's controversial return to the UK has been further explained by King Charles

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Topics: Royal Family, UK News, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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