Police in Maine launch bizarre ‘Bigfoot’ hunt after mysterious creature spotted roaming town
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Police in Maine launch bizarre ‘Bigfoot’ hunt after mysterious creature spotted roaming town

The hunt was launched after residents reported a 'very large and hairy individual roaming around town'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: NEWS CENTER Maine/YouTube

Topics: US News, Weird, Viral

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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