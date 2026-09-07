Police in Maine launch bizarre ‘Bigfoot’ hunt after mysterious creature spotted roaming town

Is he real or is he not? It's the question many have been asking for decades, and it seems as though police in Maine finally have an answer as to whether 'Bigfoot' is a thing.

Cops in the state launched an investigation recently due to a massive influx of 911 calls claiming they had spotted the mysterious character roaming around Damariscotta, a small town in Maine.

Bigfoot was spotted walking down Main Street and was even sighted during the morning drop-off at a local school, which understandably drew concerns.

"While walking along Main Street, he certainly attracted attention. Some people were concerned and contacted police, while others took the opportunity to stop and take pictures, including while Officer Smith was speaking with him," Damariscotta Police Chief Erik Josephson said.

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"Officer Smith described their interaction as a great conversation and found him to be very interesting and understanding when the concerns were explained."

Many residents believed they had spotted Bigfoot (Facebook/Main Street Grocery)

Instead of being Bigfoot, the man was dressed in a 'very convincing costume' resembling the creature. No criminal charges were filed.

Josephson added: "Ultimately, this is a good example of what we think small-town Maine, and Damariscotta in particular, is all about.

"People here look out for one another, speak up when something seems unusual, and law enforcement is there to check things out and make sure everyone is safe. Sometimes those calls involve serious matters, and sometimes they involve something a little more... Bigfoot-like.

"Judging by some of the responses to the post, there were actually quite a few people who were disappointed to learn that it wasn’t the real Bigfoot!"

A statement published by the Damariscotta Police Department on Facebook last week confirmed the case had been closed.

It stated: "After a lengthy, exhaustive, and completely serious investigation, members of the Damariscotta Police Department have reached a conclusion:

Bigfoot is not real.

"We understand this may be disappointing to some. Frankly, there were members of our department who were secretly hoping we had finally stumbled upon something that would make national news.

"Sadly, no."

Damariscotta, Maine (Getty Stock Photo)

The statement continued: "We greatly appreciate everyone’s excitement, curiosity, and willingness to keep an eye out for one another. We also appreciate all the calls and information that came in. Rest assured, we were on the hunt from the very beginning.

"While we didn't find Bigfoot, we did find something almost as rare: A town full of people willing to stop what they're doing to investigate a Bigfoot sighting and keep each other safe.

"And honestly, we wouldn't have it any other way."

So, there you have it, Bigfoot is not real after all!