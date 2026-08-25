Texas police investigating more dead bodies found in Houston bayous less than year after 34 others

Houston Police Department is investigating the discovery of a further three bodies found in bayous across the city in the last month.

It comes as data from the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office states at least 201 bodies have been found in Houston's bayous since 2017 up until late November 2025.

And while the latest findings have prompted concern among residents on social media, officers have stated they do not believe the discoveries are connected.

On July 29, a lawn care crew reported the discovery of a woman's body near Sims Bayou, in the 8100 block of the Gulf Freeway.

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During a later press conference, officers in the state identified the woman as Yvonne Lopez, 33.

Her cause of death remains pending confirmation, though Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences personnel, together with members of the Houston Fire Department Arson Bureau, determined that her body had been partially burned.

Secondly on August 10, a man's body was spotted floating in Brays Bayou in southeast Houston.

A total of 34 bodies were discovered near bayous across the state last year. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

His identity and cause of death are yet to be confirmed, and an autopsy has been scheduled.

On August 11, a third body was found along the banks of Buffalo Bayou near 2200 Nance St.

The man's cause of death is yet to be confirmed, but police stated in a press release that his body was in a state of advanced decomposition when found, and that there were no obvious signs of trauma.

With 34 bodies found in Houston bayous last year, police have tried their best to allay the fears of locals, noting that the reality behind the deaths is rooted in homelessness, accidents, and safety concerns, rather than one single suspect.

The Houston Police Department are investing the recent discoveries. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Speaking last September, Houston Mayor John Whitmire said: "We do not have any evidence that there is a serial killer loose.

"What do you think happens when a homeless person dies from an illness, diabetes or cancer? What do you think his friends and associates do? They do not take him to a funeral home. Unfortunately, the homeless, when they pass, often end up in the bayou."

Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare echoed the message while speaking with KPRC 2, as he added: "There is nothing, nothing, and I want to be crystal clear, to indicate that there is someone operating here as a serial killer. There are many reasons for these deaths. None of them are a serial killer."

But it’s not just bayous where bodies are being found, although officers stress they do not believe the discoveries are connected.

At least seven bodies have been discovered in public places around Houston within the last four-weeks, one of which was found on a middle school campus.

UNILAD has reached out to the Houston Police Department for comment.