Trump threatens to rename Canada's Lake Ontario as trade war spat escalates
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Trump threatens to rename Canada's Lake Ontario as trade war spat escalates

The lake straddles the border between the US and Canada

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Topics: US News, Canada, Donald Trump, Mark Carney

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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