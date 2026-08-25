Trump tears into Doug Ford by branding him 'less intelligent' than late brother
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Trump tears into Doug Ford by branding him 'less intelligent' than late brother

Donald Trump brought up the late Rob Ford, who passed away in 2016 of an abdominal tumor, in his argument with the Ontario Premier

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: Canada, Donald Trump, Politics, Truth Social

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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