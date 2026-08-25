President Donald Trump has escalated his online face-off with Ontario Premier Doug Ford by comparing him to his late brother, Rob Ford.

If you thought the trade war was going to be about goods and only goods, you thought wrong.

Ford recently threatened that Americans could lose access to Canadian electricity amid Trump's announcement of new tariffs targeting Canada's auto industry, per the Daily Mail.

Speaking on the radio on Monday, August 24, Ford hit out at the POTUS as a result, calling him 'arrogant' and 'cocky', and telling him to 'kiss my a**'.

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Because Ontario supplies electricity to 1.5 million homes and businesses in the US, according to the Premier, it has the capability to impact much of the US’s business if turned off.

“Everything's on the table. I'll do whatever it takes,” Ford said, adding that Trump “better have a pack of batteries” to hand.

Donald Trump brought the late Rob Ford into the argument (Lucas Oleniuk/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Taking to Truth Social on Monday (August 24), Trump seemingly hit back, which saw him aim at former politician and late brother of Ford, Rob.

He wrote: “Lots of ‘bluster’ from Doug Ford, who is the Premier of the Canadian Province of Ontario, but who is better known as the less charismatic, intelligent, and overall unimpressive brother of the late, great, Rob Ford.”

Rob Ford was a Toronto city councilor and its mayor from 2010 to 2014.

With conservative values, he similarly hit back at the establishment, and called it a ‘gravy train’, like Trump’s comments about Washington’s ‘swamp’.

However, Ford began to act odd in public, which was found to be caused by his drink and drugs issues.

Later, footage emerged of him smoking crack cocaine in 2013, and soon, he lost power when his post was handed to deputy mayor Norm Kelly.

Sadly, despite seeking help for his substance issues, he was diagnosed with an abdominal tumour in September 2014 and passed away in March 2016, at 46.

Trump compared the Ford brothers (Photo by Tannis Toohey/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Since his Truth Social post went live, there have been a number of responses, but perhaps none as sobering as that from CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale.

Per the Independent, he said: “Quite a large number of remarkable things needed to happen for there to be a President Donald Trump social media post insulting Ontario Premier Doug Ford by invoking the late Toronto Mayor Rob Ford.”

Doug Ford also responded at a press conference in Hamilton, but not in the way you might expect.

Instead of scathing about Trump’s mention of his late brother, he instead refused to dignify it with an answer of his own.

“I don’t respond to a dictator like President Trump, a bully like President Trump,” he said. “I’m not gonna take any advice off a guy that’s the king of bankruptcies.”

Ford said: “Your own people, President Trump, don’t even like you. And they’re gonna speak loud and clear in the midterms. If I was allowed to, I’d be down there door-knocking.”

He added: “I can go back and forth with Trump. You know, I’m not going to, I’m just not going to take the bait. This guy’s a loser. He’s going to be a loser. And you know something? I have more courage, more brains in my baby toe than he has in his whole body.”

Ford concluded: “I have a lot of real estate on my a**, so he has a lot of room to kiss my a**. I’m a big dude, what can I say?”