Former Trump employee weighs in on why Melania disappears from the White House
Home>News>Politics

Former Trump employee weighs in on why Melania disappears from the White House

Melania has appeared publicly around once every six days on average, dropping to once every 12 days over the summer

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Politics, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

Choose your content: