Authorities launch investigation into Southwest Airlines flight attendant's Hawaii death

Police are investigating the death of a flight attendant who fell from the 24th floor of a hotel in Honolulu, her family was told.

Jenny Lupton, 50, was found dead last week after falling from the hotel, her family was told.

Lupton, a mom of one who was based in Oklahoma, worked as a flight attendant for Southwest Airlines.

Tresa Lupton said her sister Jenny went out with co-workers during the trip.

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“She just went out with one of her flight attendant friends and they danced and had a good time,” she told News9. “She had gotten a tattoo while she was there.”

Tresa Lupton explained that her sister was in Hawaii for work and planned to stay for a couple of days before returning home to Oklahoma.

The family was informed by the Honolulu Department of the Medical Examiner that Lupton appeared to have fallen from the balcony of her 24th-floor hotel room.

However, the family does not believe Lupton died by suicide and is calling for a thorough and independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

According to Lupton’s family, hotel security informed then that police are reviewing more than 70 cameras that were int he area. Authorities are not sure if anyone witnessed the fall.

Tresa Lupton told News9 that her sister’s body was found near a dumpster by a hotel employee.

Jenny Lupton had worked for Southwest Airlines for 29 years (Jenny Lupton via Facebook)

“I was in disbelief and trying to not believe what I was experiencing,” Tresa told KFOR. “But I still can’t believe it. It doesn’t seem real.”

Lupton’s sisters will be travelling to Hawaii to bring her home and search for answers.

Southwest Airlines said in a statement: “The Southwest Airlines family is deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague during a layover in Hawaii. We have offered our condolences and support to the Employee’s family and co-workers and are engaged with local authorities as they investigate.”

She had worked as a flight attendant for Southwest Airlines for 29 years, her family said.

A GoFundMe has been launched to help her relatives following her death.

Jenny Lupton's colleagues launched a fundraiser for her family (GoFundMe)

"This fundraiser has been created to support Jenny's family during this incredibly difficult time," the GoFundMe description reads. "Every donation will help ease that burden and give her loved ones the support they need as they face the difficult days ahead. Jenny was one of us. She was part of our work family. She shared the skies with us, worked beside us, laughed with us, and touched the lives of so many. And just as we stand beside one another during the good times, we are going to stand beside Jenny's family now."

It was launched by one of Lupton's coworkers, who says all donations are going to support Lupton's family.

"No amount is too small. Every dollar, every share, every prayer, and every act of kindness means something," the GoFundMe reads. "Maybe you knew Jenny personally. Maybe you worked with her. Or maybe you simply understand what it means when our work family comes together for one of our own. This is our chance to show Jenny’s family they are surrounded by love. We cannot take away their pain. We cannot change what happened. But we can show up. We can come together, help carry some of the burden, and remind Jenny’s family that they have good people standing beside them."

UNILAD has contacted the Honolulu Police Department for comment for comment.