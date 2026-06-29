Travelers flying out of America's heartland face a significantly narrower set of travel options this summer after Southwest Airlines confirmed it is officially pulling the plug on seven domestic routes from a primary Midwest hub.

The Dallas-based low-cost carrier is actively reshaping its flight map for the third quarter of 2026, which covers the crucial July through September peak vacation window.

According to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium, the airline has quietly eliminated seven direct destinations out of St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL) in Missouri compared to its operational schedule from the exact same period last year.

The route cuts primarily target regional short-haul markets across the Midwest and South, alongside two major direct links to the West Coast.

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The changes could mean some disruption for passengers (GemStocks / Getty Images)

The 7 Discontinued Destinations

Aviation filings confirm that passengers looking to secure direct, nonstop Southwest flights out of St. Louis will no longer be able to book service to the following cities:

Des Moines, Iowa

Little Rock, Arkansas

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Wichita, Kansas

Long Beach, California

San Jose, California

The regional routes to Des Moines, Little Rock, Tulsa, and Wichita represent a substantial reduction in local connectivity, with each of those specific markets previously accounting for over 100 scheduled departures from St. Louis during the peak summer months last year.

Meanwhile, the California routes to Long Beach and San Jose were lower-frequency offerings that have now been removed entirely from the seasonal rotation.

A number of key routes are affected ( Angel Di Bilio / Getty Images )

The rationale behind the decision

The network trimming represents a major structural transition currently underway inside Southwest's corporate offices.

For decades, the airline built its massive empire on a traditional "point-to-point" network model, offering direct flights between smaller regional cities without forcing passengers to route through a massive central hub.

However, faced with rising fuel costs, delivery delays on newer Boeing 737 aircraft, and a corporate mandate to optimize financial profitability, the airline is pivoting toward a structure heavily reliant on "focus cities."

Industry analysts report that many of the resources and aircraft being pulled out of St. Louis are being actively redirected to supercharge operations at Nashville International Airport (BNA), which Southwest is rapidly scaling up into a massive transit powerhouse.

The good news for St. Louis travelers

While the sudden loss of seven direct destinations comes as a distinct logistical headache for regional commuters, aviation data shows that Southwest is by no means abandoning the St. Louis market.

Even with the reductions locked into the system, St. Louis Lambert International Airport remains firmly cemented as Southwest’s 11th-busiest base of operations globally.

The carrier is still on track to operate a staggering 9,945 total departures out of the airport during the third quarter, offering more than 1.6 million one-way seats to domestic and international travelers alike.

"We are fully committed to the Gateway City," Southwest Airlines said in an official statement addressing the schedule modifications, maintaining that they look forward to serving the local market "for years to come."

For travelers still hoping to reach the seven axed destinations via Southwest this summer, the airline notes that connecting flights will remain available through alternative major hubs, including Chicago Midway (MDW) and Dallas Love Field (DAL).