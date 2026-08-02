Evangelist speaks out after being kicked off flight for preaching during delay

A Florida woman who was kicked off a flight before takeoff has claimed passengers had 'no choice' but to listen to her, after being banned from Alaska Airlines following the altercation.

The incident occurred before takeoff to San Diego from Orlando International Airport on July 30, where crew became 'increasingly concerned' about the woman's 'behavior' onboard the Alaska Airlines aircraft.

Whitney Lynn was consequently kicked off the plane for refusing to stop preaching to her fellow passengers during a routine delay.

"The passenger was asked to deplane the aircraft for safety reasons," the airlines wrote in a statement to PEOPLE.

Advert

But Lynn, a self-proclaimed evangelist, has now issued a response.

Writing on Instagram, she said: "I will never stop being who God has called me to be. I will never shrink back in fear, and I will never let the negativity, opinions, or comments of people stop me from doing what God has called and assigned me to do - and neither should you.

"People don’t rule over us. God does."

Alongside numerous pictures of her seemingly on vacation, Lynn added: "Jesus was full of love, but he was also full of truth. He didn’t compromise the word of God to please people.

"So I have a question: How many of you evangelize every day? How many of you go out and preach the Gospel? How many of you are reaching the lost?

"Before you criticize what God has called me to do, ask yourself: Are you doing what God has called you to do?"

The woman has allegedly been banned from flying with Alaska Airlines. (@whitneylynn1/Instagram)

She shared a clip of the awkward moment on Instagram, in which she can be heard offering annoyed passengers a spiritual explanation behind the delay.

"I know we’re all waiting. It’s kind of frustrating, this wait...But I wanna tell you that God’s timing is perfect and God knows everything, and maybe he’s sparing her from danger today."

"I didn’t know the message of Jesus Christ was unsafe," she said, as cabin crew escorted her from the aircraft.

Lynn later described the situation as 'spiritual warfare'.

And following the eventful delay, she claims that the airlines have banned her from traveling with them in the near future.

In a message she shared, they allegedly wrote: "I am writing to inform you that we have placed a hold on your ability to travel on Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and Horizon Air flights.

"This decision was made based on reports we received regarding your recent travels with us."