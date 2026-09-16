Entire police department shut down after mom arrested over dirty water Facebook post
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Entire police department shut down after mom arrested over dirty water Facebook post

Jennifer Combs was arrested after posting online to draw attention to a problem with the town's water supply

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Fox 4

Topics: US News, Police, Crime

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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