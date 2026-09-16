Heartbreaking moment TV reporter sees NBC helicopter crash live on air as new details are released
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Heartbreaking moment TV reporter sees NBC helicopter crash live on air as new details are released

'Dude that's my crew in there, that is my own crew'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: KNBC

Topics: Los Angeles, US News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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