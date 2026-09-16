White House responds to photo appearing to show Trump kissing his assistant on golf course
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White House responds to photo appearing to show Trump kissing his assistant on golf course

Some thought the image shows Trump kissing 'human printer' Natalie Harp

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: @‌MrReaganUSA/X

Topics: US News, Donald Trump, Artificial Intelligence

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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