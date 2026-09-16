Map shows best and worst place to survive an apocalypse, according to new study
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Map shows best and worst place to survive an apocalypse, according to new study

One country is 'likely the most resilient place on Earth'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Photo

Topics: Australia, World News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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