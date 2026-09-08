Iceland responds to Trump's bizarre new map of USA claiming several countries
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Iceland responds to Trump's bizarre new map of USA claiming several countries

Donald Trump revealed a new map that seems to expand the USA to claim Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Adam Berry/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Iceland, World News, Politics

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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