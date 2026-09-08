Iceland responds to Trump's bizarre new map of USA claiming several countries

Donald Trump has heard back from Iceland’s leader after issuing a strange map which appears to claim the nation is under the USA’s control.

Maps everywhere won’t know what’s up or down as Trump has been renaming and now snatching locations that previously had been left alone by most other presidents.

In the last few months, the Gulf of Mexico was rebranded to the Gulf of America, Lake Ontario became Lake America, New Mexico was then called ‘New America,’ and then ‘Mexico’ to 'America’ and so on.

Sensing a theme, perhaps?

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Anyway, Iceland has reportedly summoned the U.S. ambassador yesterday (September 7) after Trump posted an image on Truth Social, which showed the island and other countries covered by the American flag.

As you’d expect, it didn’t go well.





The map in question shows the United States, Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean with the US flag all over it, and the whole region is labelled as, the ‘United States of America.’

In response, Iceland’s Foreign Minister, Thorgerdur Gunnarsdottir, called Billy Long, the ambassador for the US to Iceland, reports RUV.

“The position was clearly expressed that the post was completely inappropriate,” the foreign ministry told the outlet.

The last time Trump talked about Iceland online was September 1, where he mentioned its military capacity.

He wrote on X: “Iceland is a full NATO member with ZERO standing army, it hasn't had one since 1869. Iceland sits directly across a critical stretch of ocean called the GIUK Gap, the exact corridor Russia's Northern Fleet submarines must pass through to reach the open Atlantic from their Arctic bases. Iceland's actual contribution to NATO is watching that corridor. It maintains four radar sites and a control center feeding directly into NATO's air defense network.”

Thorgerdur Gunnarsdottir responded to the image (Photo by Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

This comes off the back of Trump’s want to purchase Greenland.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen recently spoke to Danish news agency Ritzau in Nuuk: “The Greenlandic government and the Greenlandic people have said again and again that they do not want to be American. I hope no one is in any doubt about that, either in the United States or the rest of the world.”

As for Trump’s Truth Social posts declaring Mexico as America and New Mexico as New America, State Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham told Fox News Digital that its name ‘isn't up for debate - it's been ours since before the United States existed.’

She said: "What is up for debate? Who's showing up for working families," she said, arguing that while the president "tries to distract Americans," families across New Mexico and the rest of the country are facing higher gas and grocery prices, losing access to health care and struggling to afford a home.

She added: "Under Democratic leadership here in New Mexico, we're providing families with free childcare and college, and protecting their access to health care. While the White House wastes time coloring on maps, Nuevo México is busy doing the work."