Students slammed over planned Charlie Kirk lookalike contest days before killing anniversary
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Students slammed over planned Charlie Kirk lookalike contest days before killing anniversary

Charlie Kirk was killed on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Charlie Kirk, US News, Politics, Education

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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