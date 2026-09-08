Students at Georgetown University are being brandished ‘heartless’ and ‘cold’ after allegedly planning a Charlie Kirk ‘lookalike contest’ for the anniversary of his assassination.

The event, which was planned to go ahead on September 10, the year anniversary of Kirk’s murder at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

The assignation shocked the world, regardless of whether they supported Charlie’s political views or not.

An outpouring of grief could be seen all over social media, and the students who witnessed the shooting came out with their experiences over what they saw.

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In the meantime, a manhunt was underway for his alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, who is due to stand trial on aggravated murder and other charges after a Utah judge's recent ruling.

He could face the death penalty if convicted of the murder.

Charlie Kirk's death anniversary is approaching (Photo by Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

In the last year, a lot has happened.

Charlie's wife Erika has become the CEO of his organization, Turning Point USA, a statue was erected of his likeness, and more.

But now, students are being slammed for the way they choose to remember him.

According to screenshots shared with Fox News Digital from the school’s Turning Point USA chapter, the outlet reported that an event judging people’s ability to look like Charlie was uploaded to Fizz.

Fizz is an anonymous social media platform Georgetown students allegedly have been using.

The post in the screenshot reported by Fox News received 2,200 upvotes.

It read: "Charlie Kirk lookalike contest. September 10th 2026. Pull up to Copley Lawn to speak the truth while the cost is high."

One Fizz user apparently suggested The Georgetown Chimes, a choral group at the school, should learn the lyrics to a meme song called ‘We Are Charlie Kirk'.

They reportedly wrote: "Any chance Gtown Chimes could learn this before Thursday?"

In response, social media users have been reacting in various ways.

On person called it a scary thing to see, writing: “What scares me the most is that we are raising a generation of people who seem so cold, so heartless, and so completely devoid of compassion that they can look at something as horrific as the murder of another human being and find humor or entertainment in it.”

Another wrote of Charlie’s supporters: “The pandering and pretending to care for Kirk is actually more gross than the dressing up as him.”

Georgetown University students have come under fire (Getty Stock Images)

Since the news broke, several figures have responded.

Heidi Sui, Turning Point USA's Georgetown University Chapter President, told Fox News Digital in a statement: "The TPUSA Chapter at Georgetown strongly condemns any events that aim to disrespect Charlie Kirk and the upcoming memorial ceremony at UVU.

These events are not representative of how Americans feel about Charlie and his legacy. To the millions of us who listened to his debates, Charlie never celebrated violence. But some liberal students do. And they are doing it right here — in our nation’s capital of all places.”

She added: “This reaction from Georgetown students should disturb us regardless of our political affiliation. There is a difference between disagreeing with someone’s politics and celebrating their death."

Andrew Kolvet, TPUSA's spokesman also chimed in, as he stated to the outlet: "A culture that can no longer simply mourn the fallen, or respect them enough to at least keep their mouth shut, is a culture that has lost touch with a basic sense of shared humanity. Shame on any of the mockers and trolls who debase themselves by continuously proving Charlie outclassed them in every conceivable way."

As for how the university has responded, a Georgetown University spokesperson said they were not aware of an event like this, and have stated there are no such plans for it to happen.

The person noted: "We have seen no activity on campus related to these posts. Georgetown is not planning such an event and, to our knowledge, no student organization is hosting or planning such an event. We take these anonymous posts seriously and condemn their language as deeply inconsistent with Georgetown University’s values. We are monitoring this closely to ensure the safety of the University community."

They added: "Georgetown is committed to ensuring that all members of our community have a safe and welcoming place to learn and receive the support they need to do so. We seek to create a living and learning community that promotes thoughtful, respectful dialogue."

The spokesperson concluded: While Georgetown’s policies give latitude for the free expression of ideas and opinions, making light of a victim of violence is counter to our values and deeply disappointing. Students are expected to know the policies that guide life on campus, including the Speech and Expression policy and the Code of Student Conduct."

UNILAD reached out to Georgetown University for comment.

Timeline of events following Charlie Kirk’s assassination

September 10 2025 - Day of the attack

12pm - Kirk presents a scheduled event at Utah Valley University (UVU)

12.23pm - While taking a question on gun violence, Kirk is shot in the neck by a single bullet. Footage shows the podcaster slumped over before being carried in a car as the crowd erupts into panic.

2.40pm - President Donald Trump later confirmed Kirk’s passing on Truth Social, writing: “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.

"He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us.”

September 11 2025 - Gun and engraved bullet casings discovered

At a press conference, authorities say they had discovered a bolt-action rifle wrapped in a towel, as well as some bullet casings with phrases like ‘Hey fascist, catch!’ and ‘notices, bulges, OWO, what's this?’. The latter is a reference to the furry subculture, which centres on human-like animals.

Meanwhile, the FBI releases images and video of a 'person of interest'. Tyler Robinson's mother allegedly recognizes him and his parents confront him.

Later that day, Robinson turns himself in to the police.

September 12 2025 - Tyler Robinson’s arrest announced

While appearing on Fox and Friends, Trump says a suspect was in custody: “Essentially, someone that was very close to him turned him in.”

Later, authorities announce Robinson’s arrest, who, according to investigators, had confessed to his father, leading to him calling a family friend, who then called the US Marshals, who detained the 22-year-old.

Kirk’s widow, Erika, gives her first statement after her husband’s passing, saying that his movement ‘is not going anywhere’.

She adds: “You have no idea the fire you've ignited within this wife. The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry.”

September 16 2025 - Charges against Robinson announced

Prosecutors reveal the charges against Robinson included aggravated murder, commission of a violent offence in the presence of a child, two counts of witness tampering, two counts of obstruction of justice and felony discharge of a firearm. Robinson makes his first initial court appearance.

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray said prosecutors will seek the death penalty if he is convicted, adding: “I do not take this decision lightly.”

September 21 2025 - Erika Kirk says she ‘forgives’ his killer

At Kirk’s memorial service on 21 September, the 37-year-old takes to the stage to pay tribute to her husband and reveal why she’d ‘forgiven’ his killer.

“My husband, he wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life,” she said.

"On the cross, our saviour said: ‘Father, forgive them for they not know what they do.’

"That man, that young man, I forgive him. I forgive him because it was what Christ did, and it is what Charlie would do."

July 6 2026 - Robinson back in court

A five-day preliminary hearing begins, where prosecutors lay out the evidence against Robinson.

September 1 2026 - Judge rules case can go to trial

Utah Judge Tony Graf rules that prosecutors have provided enough evidence to bring the case to trial.

"Viewed in the light most favourable to the prosecution, this evidence is sufficient at this stage to support a reasonable belief that the defendant is the individual who shot and killed Charlie Kirk," he says. “Accordingly, the state has demonstrated probable cause as to identity and homicide elements of count one.”

After Judge Graf's decision, one of Robinson’s lawyers enters a not guilty plea on his behalf.