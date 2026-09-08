Argentina makes new move in Falklands row after issuing big threat to UK
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Argentina makes new move in Falklands row after issuing big threat to UK

It follows a fiery speech from President Javier Milei just days earlier, where he threatened companies drilling in the area

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Topics: Military, UK News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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