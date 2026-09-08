Prince Harry's actual job titles now King Charles has confirmed future role in blunt letter

It looks like Prince Harry will have a lot of things to fill his time with upon his return to the UK.

Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, and their two children have relocated to England six years after deciding to move to the US.

Part of statement issued by Buckingham Palace in 2020 about the Duke and Duchess' decision to step down from Royal duties read: "As agreed in this new arrangement, [Harry and Meghan] understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties.

"With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.

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"The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved back to the UK after six years in America (Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images)

In light of their return to the UK, King Charles has doubled down on the fact that his son and daughter-in-law are still not working royals in a newly released letter.

In the letter – which reportedly came as a surprise to Harry and Meghan – the king described them as 'private citizens with commercial and charitable interests'.

So what jobs does Harry actually have if he's not a working royal? Well, there's a few titles he has.

British army veteran

The Duke of Sussex served in the British army for 10 years (Joe Giddens - Pool/Getty Images)

Harry started his military career in 2005 when he entered the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst as an officer cadet.

He trained at Sandhurst for 10 months before being commissioned as an army officer in April 2006. After this, he did two tours in Afghanistan between 2007 and 2013.

Harry ended his military service in June 2015 after ten years.

Best-selling author

The 41-year-old's memoir hit shelves in January 2023 (JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Harry is a published author, having released his tell-all memoir 'Spare' in January 2023. In the book, he shared details about his life growing up in the Royal Family, his mother Princess Diana's devastating death, his time in the military, and his relationship with Meghan.

'Spare' received mixed reviews from critics. The BBC, for example, called it 'the weirdest book ever written by a royal'.

Harry's said to have made a pretty penny from the book either way. According to reports, the dad-of-two received an upfront payment of $20 million from Penguin Random House as part of a multi-book agreement.

The book went on to become a New York Times best-seller.

Founder

Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Harry has founded a handful of charities and organizations, one of the best-known being the Invictus Games.

The international sporting event was created in 2014 for wounded, injured, and sick military service personnel and veterans to take part in.

The last Invictus Games were held in Vancouver-Whistler, Canada, last year, and the next one will be in Birmingham, UK, in 2027 (which may have played a part in his decision to move back to the UK).

In addition to the Games, Harry co-founded Archewell Philanthropies with Meghan.

The Sussex's website, says of charity: "At Archewell Philanthropies, The Duke and Duchess are committed to their mission: Show Up, Do Good. They hold the value that charitable work should not simply be ‘a handout, but rather a hand held’.

"The couple also created Archewell Productions to produce content programming that informs, elevates and inspires."

Full-time dad

Harry is dad to Archie, seven, and five-year-old Lilibet (Instagram)

In an interview with retired rugby star and Celebrity Traitors star Joe Marler, Harry was asked to define his occupation as they did a spoof therapy session with Marler as the therapist.

He replied: "Full-time dad. British army veteran. Prince of England. Duke. But for today, I don’t know. What do you want?"

Harry shares two children with his Suits star wife Meghan: seven-year-old son Archie and five-year-old daughter Lilibet.

The pair ultimately agreed that he'd be known as 'Duke' for the day while on the Joe Marler Will See You Now podcast.

Marler then asked if he would describe himself as an 'inventor' having created the Invictus Games, but Harry said 'founder' was more appropriate.