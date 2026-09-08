Prince Harry's actual job titles now King Charles has confirmed future role in blunt letter
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Prince Harry's actual job titles now King Charles has confirmed future role in blunt letter

While he might no longer be a working royal, it's safe to say that Prince Harry has quite a lot of things to keep himself busy

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Topics: Prince Harry, Royal Family, UK News, Military

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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