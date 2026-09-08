Officials detail what they saw on surveillance footage as paintings worth $8,000,000 stolen from Renoir museum in France
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Officials detail what they saw on surveillance footage as paintings worth $8,000,000 stolen from Renoir museum in France

Criminals got away with four works of art from the Renoir Museum in Cagnes-sur-Mer on the French Riviera

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Valery HACHE / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Crime, France, World News, Europe

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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