Two men pulled alive from Nepal tunnel after 9 days as rescuers share what they heard inside
Home>News>World News

Two men pulled alive from Nepal tunnel after 9 days as rescuers share what they heard inside

The Nepali Army has been searching for survivors since the disaster on August 26

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images

Topics: World News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

Choose your content: