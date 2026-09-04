Two men pulled alive from Nepal tunnel after 9 days as rescuers share what they heard inside

Nepal’s rescue teams have successfully pulled two more men out of the hydropower tunnels after floods swept across the region.

In images shared by the Nepali army, the men, who had been trapped for nine days, were finally rescued as teams from around the region came together to battle the clogged tunnels.

The floods hit the country on the border with China on Wednesday (August 26), leaving the death toll surpassing 1000, with many still considered to be missing.

According to reports, the floods are believed to have been caused by a glacier that collapsed near the border with China's autonomous Tibet region.

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This led to a significant amount of mud, water, and ice to collapse onto the area.

Currently, there are approximately 4,250 still missing tourists unaccounted for, as Nepali officials say they are prioritizing workers who are trapped inside hydropower project tunnels.

The Nepali Army has found two men (Nepali Army)

In their latest update, however, the army have shared that two men, which the BBC names as Sanjaya Shah and Kabir Maharjan, were pulled alive from the Trishuli 3A Hydropower Project after more than a week since the floods hit.

According to the outlet, both men have injuries on their hands and legs, and have since been airlifted to hospital in Nepal's capital Kathmandu.

However, there are still dozens more thought to be stuck in the underground network.

Sadly, after the men were rescued, the outlet reports the body of a third person was found.

Suresh Raut, a deputy manager at the Nepal Electricity Authority, told the outlet: “The body found inside the tunnel is swollen and could not be identified.

"It appears that the person died after being caught in floodwater while trying to flee from the tunnel.”

As for the Upper Trishuli-1 area, the Daily Mail reported that a Chinese team 'entered approximately 300 meters into the tunnel and conducted a search, recovering one body'.

Indian rescuers have since been working through the Chilime Hydro tunnel but reportedly had come up against a blockage about 100 meters in.

The full extent has yet to be seen (Google Maps/UNILAD)

The update explained: “Farther inside, was buried with mud and soil. During the operation, two bodies were recovered.”

Authorities are struggling to identify the bodies of the deceased and DNA samples are being taken from those who were found 'in a state of decomposition and no longer identifiable'.

A spokesperson for The State Department noted that they can’t be sure of how many Americans are missing following the natural disaster.

They wrote: "The United States extends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the devastating flash floods in the Rasuwa district of Nepal. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this disaster."

The statement went on to say it was 'closely monitoring the situation and is deploying a disaster response advisor to the region to support response efforts'.

It concluded: "The Department will also provide $500,000 in assistance through its global award with Catholic Relief Services, supporting emergency shelter, relief items, and water, sanitation, and hygiene assistance to flood-affected communities."