Trump shares four brutal words to his 'obese' friend after asking him if he took 'the fat drug'

Donald Trump revealed a brutal four-word statement he said to a friend he described as 'obese' in a truly bizarre White House address.

Ahead of the midterm elections in November, many Republicans were welcomed by President Trump to the White House to work up a plan to retain control of Congress later this year.

But in true Trump fashion, the topic got a bit off subject, as the president spoke about his 'obese' friend taking what Trump described as the 'fat drug'.

"A friend of mine ― very, very heavy, he's a very obese person ― I said, 'You're an extremely obese person,'" Trump recalled.

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The president added: "But he's a brilliant guy. He's a Wall Street guy. He's a brutal man but he's smart as hell. But he's got a serious weight problem. And he called me up. "He's from New York and he's one of the top guys on Wall Street. He's begging me — because I told the story a couple of times — not to mention his name because I'll destroy his reputation.

"But he's tough as hell, and he's smart, vicious, wild. These are the people we have to deal with when you're president. He used to call me 'Donnie,' now he calls me 'president.'"

Trump went on to say that his friend revealed that he paid $86 for Ozempic in London, while he was paying $1,300 for the 'same thing' in New York.

The president then recalled asking his friend if he was 'taking this stuff', to which his friend confirmed.

It was then when Trump issued a brutal four-word statement to his pal, as he claimed the drug was not working and that 'you look like s***'.

I mean, harsh.

It's not the first time Trump has made remarks about such friend, as he described him as 'seriously overweight' in May of last year.

Trump's comments about this friend in the past have gone viral (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"A friend of mine who’s a businessman—very, very, very top guy, most of you would have heard of him—a highly neurotic, brilliant businessman, seriously overweight, and he takes the fat shot drug," Trump said at the time.

Shockingly, in January this year, Trump stated such friend was 'fatter than ever'.

"A friend of mine who is a very smart guy, very, very rich, very powerful man, actually, but he’s very fat," Trump said, before adding that he 'can’t walk across the street'.

That is despite said individual traveling on many business trips.

Nonetheless, Trump continued: “He is fatter than ever. I said, ‘The drug is not working on you. You have to go to something else.’"

The president told the story again during a maternal health care event in the Oval Office back in May.

In the address, Trump harshly described his friend as 'sort of a fat slob'.