Trump shares four brutal words to his 'obese' friend after asking him if he took 'the fat drug'
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Trump shares four brutal words to his 'obese' friend after asking him if he took 'the fat drug'

The president didn't mention his name as 'I'll destroy his reputation'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Ozempic, Weight loss, US News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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