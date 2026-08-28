Jelly Roll hits back at claims Kimmel writers made him mock Trump
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Jelly Roll hits back at claims Kimmel writers made him mock Trump

The singer has insisted he wasn't pressured into making the jokes about the president

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images

Topics: Jelly Roll, Donald Trump, US News, Celebrity, Jimmy Kimmel

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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