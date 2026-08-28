Jelly Roll hits back at claims Kimmel writers made him mock Trump

Jelly Roll has dismissed speculation he was forced by the writers of Jimmy Kimmel Live! to mock Donald Trump.

The musician, who’s recently been in the news following his divorce from Bunnie Xo, has been guest hosting the ABC show.

During the TV appearances, Roll regularly criticised the POTUS, describing him in one monologue as a ‘fat pig’.

While that was met with some criticism from MAGA fans, Roll has insisted he wasn’t pressured into making the jokes.

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In a final monologue on Thursday (August 27), the Grammy-award winning singer said: “A lot of people seem to think these Jimmy Kimmel writers have secretly been pulling the strings and forcing this good old country boy to poke fun at our commander in chief.

“But let’s be real about this, y’all: Do you think I would take orders from some sweaty little dork named Josh?

“No, I was just telling it like it is, and for some reason that seemed to freak a lot of people out.”

The singer took aim at the president while guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Roll went on to say it was “funny that before this week everybody thought I was MAGA, and now they think I’m some sort of liberal snowflake” due to the jokes he made about the Trump administration.

He then went on to clarify previous comments made about the much talked-about UFC fight at the White House to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

Roll added: “Just because I watched a fight on TV doesn’t mean I support everything this administration does, just like hosting Jimmy Kimmel’s show doesn’t mean I have all of Jimmy Kimmel’s politics.”

The 41-year-old then went on to describe his political alignment as ‘pretty down the middle’, adding that he leans ‘left on some things’.

“I am a Christian. I am a country music singer. I’m a farmer,” Roll continued.

“But I also spent this past week working in a building with the kindest, most talented group of chihuahua-hugging, oat-milk-latte-loving lefties on God’s green earth, and it was a blast, y’all.”

Jelly Roll has addressed his Trump jokes (Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images)

Roll addressed Trump directly during Tuesday's (August 25) monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, as he said: "Well, Mr President, from one fat pig to another, take it from me that physical fitness is very important."

The musician then went on to discuss his own weight loss journey, before making a not so subtle dig at the president's approval ratings.

"It’s crazy, think about this, y’all," he said. "In the last few years, I’ve lost 300 pounds. That means I’ve lost an entire Donald Trump - and let’s be honest, based on his approval ratings, it seems like most of the country wants to do the same thing."

Later on, he said: "Let's be honest for a second - any US president should be able to handle a few jokes, right?

"They should also be able to handle gas prices, healthcare and the occasional international conflict, but beggars can't be choosers."