Kevin Hart details the key trait that successful people all have in common

Kevin Hart has built a career that extends far beyond stand-up comedy, becoming one of Hollywood’s most commercially successful entertainers. He's now sharing an important lesson for thriving in business.

The Philadelphia-born comedian and actor has starred in blockbuster films including Ride Along, Central Intelligence, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and The Secret Life of Pets, while also building a business empire outside of the screen.

Through his company Hartbeat, Hart has expanded into entertainment, media and production, while his wider business ventures and partnerships have helped turn him from a successful comedian into an entrepreneur with a global brand.

But Hart’s rise to the top of Hollywood and the business world came from relatively humble beginnings. During an interview on the YouTube channel School of Hard Knock, the comedian and actor was asked how he built his empire.

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The Hollywood star has previously described growing up in a small one-bedroom apartment in Philadelphia, where he slept in a bunk bed in the hallway that he shared with his mom and older brother.

“We had a hallway and there was my mom’s side and there was me and my brother’s side,” he told CNBC.

Kevin Hart has built an empire (Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

He eventually relocated from Philly to Los Angeles to pursue new career opportunities, beginning a journey that would see him become one of the biggest names in comedy and entertainment.

Hart has also spoken about meeting Amazon boss Jeff Bezos and the impact the encounter had on him, while reflecting on why it is important to put yourself out there and take chances.

‘It’s extremely important. I think relationships are key in anything that you do,” he said on the YouTube channel. “Face association is key. If you have an opportunity to present yourself and be professional, respectful, but at the same time hungry. You take advantage of that, regardless of who it is.

Hart said he’s not afraid to introduce himself to others when the opportunity arises, and said he’s also not afraid of being the ‘dummy in the room’.

“I don’t like not taking advantage of a possible moment that I may not have again.”

Kevin Hart with his Jumani co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black (Monica Schipper/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

After working with some of the richest people in the world, Hart explained what he thinks they all have in common.

“There’s a train that they’re all not afraid to hop on together.

“To make real money, you need the partnerships, the association with people who have done it before and that continue to do it.”

Hart said collaboration and using and sharing knowledge that has been gained before is key to being successful, as is understanding the value of allowing others to invest in your work or business.

“So, it’s not about breaking a new concept, creating a new model, nobody’s starting over, all the time. What they’re doing is tapping into each other’s resources.

“Because if I can go and service you, and you can service me, well one plus one for both of us can sometimes equal 30. We don’t need to equal two. It can equal 30 because of what you built.”

“Billionaires, multi-millionaires are not afraid to do business with others that do smart business.”

What is Kevin Hart's net worth?

Hart’s exact net worth remains unconfirmed, although it has been widely estimated to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars. During an appearance on 360 With Speedy, Hart was told that a quick Google search put his net worth at $400 million, but he dismissed the figure as inaccurate.

When asked whether it was far off, Hart replied, 'It’s extremely far.' He did not reveal his actual net worth, instead shifting the focus away from a specific figure and saying, 'I think the abundance of value comes in happiness.'