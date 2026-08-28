Dolly Parton wanted a musical biopic about her life and these stars to play her

Dolly Parton named all the stars she wanted in a musical biopic about her life prior to her death, adding that she needed 'three Dollys' played by different actresses.

While a Broadway musical is set to begin previews on December 7 about the life of the iconic country singer, it seems Parton actually wanted a musical biopic to be made - and she was very particular about who she wanted in the cast.

During a 2022 interview on the Mr. Nashville Talks YouTube series, the star spoke about her plans for the potential biopic.

She said at the time: "I do intend someday to be on Broadway but I’m thinking now that I might do my life story as a feature, and maybe possibly even a musical feature. We’re in talks about that."

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When asked about who could possibly take on the iconic role, Parton added: "It depends on when I get [the movie] done - most of them age out. I’ve been wanting to do this for years, and I have to have three Dollys, really.

The star outlined the cast she wanted for the musical biopic. (20th Century-Fox/Getty Images)

"We’d have to have a little Dolly, we’d have to have the medium one, and now that I’ve lived long enough to be older, I might wind up playing myself. But anyhow, there’s many ways to do it."

In previous interviews about who could play the beloved artist, Parton told Elle in a 2019 interview that she thought Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson could potentially portray her in a film.

The theatre production, Dolly: A True Original Musical, is due to officially open January 19, 2027, on what would have been Parton’s 81st birthday, but was originally announced in 2024.

Scarlett Johansson's name was mentioned by the late icon. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for IMDb)

Casting news regarding the show is yet be confirmed.

Her nephew, Bryan Seaver, announced her passing in a video shared to her Instagram page.

“I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t really felt it until now," he said. “It is an honor, an honor that is mixes with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly.”

The family released a further statement noting that 'a small, private service' would be held in the coming weeks for her immediate family.

Her nephew concluded his devastating statement on Tuesday (August 25): "My family and I have shared a lifetime of beautiful memories with Dolly, but so have you. She has always been your television, your record player, your CD, becoming an extended part of your family. Whether you liked it or not. Our family and the team she has entrusted with her legacy will work diligently to ensure her spirit will live with us forever."