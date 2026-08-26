Eminem reveals private note Dolly Parton sent him despite never meeting her
Home>Music

Eminem reveals private note Dolly Parton sent him despite never meeting her

Eminem and Dolly Parton were both inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Topics: Eminem, Dolly Parton, Music

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

Choose your content: