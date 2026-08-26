Eminem reveals private note Dolly Parton sent him despite never meeting her

Eminem has revealed a personal letter the late Dolly Parton once sent him years ago, as news of her death hit the music scene hard.

Dolly’s nephew, Bryan Seaver, announced the devastating news in a prepared video statement that had been requested by his aunt well before her death.

"My family and I have shared a lifetime of beautiful memories with Dolly, but so have you," he said of the 80-year-old legend.

"She has always been your television, your record player, your CD, becoming an extended part of your family. Whether you liked it or not. Our family and the team she has entrusted with her legacy will work diligently to ensure her spirit will live with us forever."

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The family later confirmed that Dolly had suffered a brief battle with cancer, writing: "After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones."

Eminem described a letter he was handed by the late singer (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

Her death on Tuesday (August 25) came as a shock by many, and over the decades in the limelight, she had touched many souls with her music, acting and personality.

But surprisingly, the 53-year-old rap icon was one of them.

Taking to Instagram after the news broke, Eminem shared a congratulatory note she sent him after he and Dolly were both inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November 2022.

The rapper expressed his apologies for never being able to see each other whilst the country star was alive.

However, he revealed to his fans that her written words had ‘an impact on me’.

He wrote: “I’m sorry we never got a chance to meet, but getting this note from Dolly really had a an impact on me. She definitely didn’t have to take the time to do it. Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon.”

Eminem concluded that Dolly was ‘a superstar in every sense’, writing: “Rest easy Dolly. And thank you for the kind words.”

In her heartfelt note, Dolly had written to him: “Marshall (Eminem), Congratulations on your induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Your performance was amazing and everybody said so.”

“Even though I don't know a lot about rap music, I’ve come to know that you are the very best at it,” the music star continued. “Aside from that I hope what I have to say will not seem weird or strange to you but I have always felt some unexplained connection to you like I know you somehow.”

Dolly signed off by saying: “I had hoped to meet you at the show but you know how nuts those things are, personally I hate ‘em and I missed my chance but maybe someday we’ll meet.

“In the meantime, keep doing what you’re doing because you do it so well and no matter how complex your world may be just know you are very special and touch people in ways you don’t even know. With love & respect, Dolly Parton.”