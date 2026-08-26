Dolly Parton died following 'brief battle with cancer', team confirms

Country music icon and global treasure Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80 following a brief battle with cancer, her team has confirmed.

Representatives confirmed in a statement that the legendary singer-songwriter passed away peacefully on Tuesday, surrounded by close family and loved ones.

“Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched. Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand,” the statement read.

“Whether it be the hundreds of millions of books donated through her invaluable Imagination Library or funding research that helped create a lifesaving vaccine used around the world, Dolly’s unconditional love for all people was the guiding force for her lasting impact. After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones,” the statement concluded.

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The type of cancer was not disclosed.

Parton, whose six-decade career transformed the landscape of country and pop music, was universally cherished not only for her towering musical catalog—including timeless anthems like "Jolene," "9 to 5," and "I Will Always Love You"—but also for her razor-sharp wit, self-deprecating humor, and extraordinary philanthropic work.

Through her global book-gifting organization, the Imagination Library, Parton mailed more than 200 million free books to young children worldwide, establishing a lifelong mission to foster literacy and support families across the globe.

Dolly sadly died after a short battle with cancer (20th Century-Fox/Getty Images)

A Global Outpouring of Grief

News of her passing has prompted an immediate, worldwide outpouring of tributes from fellow musicians, Hollywood peers, world leaders, and millions of devoted fans who grew up listening to her music and admiring her boundless generosity.

Longtime friends and collaborators across the entertainment industry have shared emotional farewells, honoring Parton as a once-in-a-generation talent whose warmth and authenticity broke through every cultural boundary.

Dolly's god-daughter Miley Cyrus paid tribute, writing: "Aunt Dolly didn’t just change music; she changed the world with pure kindness, glitter, and truth. She showed me what it means to stand tall in your own shoes, never apologize for who you are, and love people unconditionally. The world lost its brightest light, but heaven just got a whole lot more sparkle. I will always love you."

Meanwhile Cyrus' father Billy Ray wrote: “Dolly recently sent me a beautiful message, telling me she loved me with her whole heart,” he wrote. “I will always love her in the same way… with my whole heart… and I always will.”

Beatles icon Sir Paul McCartney shared a lengthy statement about the ‘magnificent star’.

He wrote: “She was so bubbly and full of life it is difficult to take in the news that she has passed.

“Her songwriting, her singing and her philanthropy were unrivalled in the world of country music and it is hard to imagine living in a world without Dolly.

“She was a very clever business woman who understood the value of her music and, most importantly, the effect that she had on the people of the world.

"There was no greater honour for me than to have her sing my song Let It Be and, even though I only made a small contribution to it, I am so honoured that she did it. I am so proud to have known her and admire her unique talents.

“Thanks Dolly for the beautiful music you gave me and the whole world. We will always love you, god bless and rest in peace. You were the best.”

Her family have asked for donations to be paid to the Imagination Library (Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage)

Funeral plans and lasting legacy

The plans for Dolly Parton's funeral have been confirmed following the death of the country legend.

In a statement posted by her family on Instagram, they announced: "At Dolly’s request, a small, private service will be held for immediate family.

"Dolly’s fans and friends from around the world are encouraged to pay tribute to Dolly on social media by tagging @DollyParton or by leaving a message."

Her family also asked for donations to be made to her Imagination Library, a charity gifting books to children in need.