Dolly Parton died following 'brief battle with cancer', team confirms
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Dolly Parton died following 'brief battle with cancer', team confirms

Tributes pour in worldwide as team confirms the beloved 'Jolene' singer died after a brief, private battle with cancer.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: UPI/Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

Topics: Dolly Parton, Music, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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