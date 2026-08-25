Family fail to spot A-list actor at Disneyland during toddler's heartwarming encounter with Goofy
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Family fail to spot A-list actor at Disneyland during toddler's heartwarming encounter with Goofy

The parents were so focused on capturing their daughter’s Disney moment that they completely missed Matt Damon in the background.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: LorynPowell/Shawncey/Instagram

Topics: Matt Damon, Disneyland, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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