Family fail to spot A-list actor at Disneyland during toddler's heartwarming encounter with Goofy

When visiting the "Happiest Place on Earth," all eyes are usually on the magic—so much so that you might accidentally look right past one of Hollywood’s biggest A-listers.

That was exactly the case for one family during a recent trip to Disneyland, after a sweet video capturing their toddler’s interaction with Goofy went viral for an entirely unexpected reason.

In the heartwarming footage, the excited little girl, Quinn, is seen completely absorbed in meeting Goofy, sharing a big hug and enjoying a character meet-and-greet.

Her parents, Loryn Powell and Shawn Casey naturally focused on capturing every second of their daughter’s core memory on camera, had no idea that an Academy Award winner was casually standing right in their frame.

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Just a few feet behind the character interaction, Hollywood star Matt Damon can be seen quietly standing in the crowd, sporting a casual baseball cap and patiently watching the sweet exchange unfold.

Matt Damon couldn't help but be charmed by the adorable interaction (LorynPowell/Shawncey/Instagram)

A Double Take on the Footage

The family only realized they had brushed shoulders with cinematic royalty when reviewing the video afterward, noticing the Jason Bourne and Good Will Hunting star blending in seamlessly with the Disneyland crowd.

“ I had no clue (he was there),” admitted the youngster’s mom. “ I was too busy explaining to my toddler that she had to wait to meet Goofy and then she just put her arms out and I guess they can’t say no to a hug!”

Damon was at the Anaheim theme park alongside his wife, Luciana Barroso, and their family to celebrate a major milestone: their daughter Isabella’s 18th birthday.

Despite traveling with VIP escorts, the actor appeared relaxed and happy to let the family have their special moment uninterrupted, looking on with a smile as the toddler bonded with Goofy.

The Ultimate Theme Park Photobomb

After sharing the adorable footage online, social media users quickly flooded the comments to point out the hilarious background cameo, praising both the wholesome toddler encounter and Damon’s low-key demeanor.

“Can I just say, him smiling at their joy makes me like Matt Damon even more- how sweet is that!” Gushed one fan.

“Awe he’s a girl dad to four girls so he was reminiscing” echoed another.

For the family, what was already an unforgettable memory with a classic Disney character ended up turning into the ultimate celebrity photobomb—and a story they’ll get to tell for years to come.