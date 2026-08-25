Billy Ray Cyrus recalls Dolly Parton's iconic response to 1990s tabloid affair rumors in moving eulogy

Billy Ray Cyrus has paid an emotional tribute to longtime friend, mentor, and country music icon Dolly Parton following her passing at age 80, sharing heartfelt memories and a classic example of her legendary wit.

Parton, who also served as the honorary godmother to his daughter Miley Cyrus, shared a close personal and professional bond with Billy Ray that spanned over three decades.

Reflecting on their history, Cyrus explained that his reverence for the singer began long before they ever shared a stage together.

“I have so many moments and memories with Dolly, it’s hard to know where to start,” Cyrus shared. “Like every little boy, I grew up loving Dolly Parton. She was a part of our lives, on our TVs, right in our living rooms.”

'This Trash Sells Records!'

Their friendship blossomed during the height of Cyrus's breakout success in the early 1990s. When the duo collaborated on the 1993 duet "Romeo," intense tabloid speculation quickly sparked false rumors that the two were romantically involved.

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Cyrus recalled feeling deeply mortified by the gossip, leading him to visit Parton's dressing room to clear the air—only to be met with her effortless humor.

“In 1992, I’ll never forget walking into her dressing room to apologize for all the tabloid stories which claimed I was having an affair with her,” he recalled. “In true Dolly fashion, she just looked at me, winked and said, ‘Honey, this trash sells records!’”

A Heartfelt Final Message

Beyond the laughter and their shared humor over the industry, Cyrus revealed that Parton had recently reached out with a deeply moving personal note.

“Dolly recently sent me a beautiful message, telling me she loved me with her whole heart,” he wrote. “I will always love her in the same way… with my whole heart… and I always will.”

Cyrus joins a worldwide outpouring of grief and celebration from across the music and entertainment industry, honoring not only Parton’s towering musical legacy, but the warmth, generosity, and razor-sharp humor that touched everyone around her.

Billy Ray Cyrus paid a moving tribute to the late singer just hours after her death was announced ( Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NARAS)

The loss of an icon

The music world was plunged into mourning following the passing of Dolly Parton at the age of 80 on Tuesday August 25, bringing an end to a legendary six-decade career that redefined country music and global pop culture.

Renowned for timeless classics like "Jolene," "9 to 5," and "I Will Always Love You," as well as her transformative philanthropy through the Imagination Library, Parton was universally celebrated as one of entertainment’s most beloved, generous, and sharp-witted icons.

Her death sparked an immediate global outpouring of grief and gratitude from fans, world leaders, and peers across the industry, honoring a trailblazing storyteller whose warmth and towering artistic legacy will resonate for generations.