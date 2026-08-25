Billy Ray Cyrus recalls Dolly Parton's iconic response to 1990s tabloid affair rumors in moving eulogy
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Billy Ray Cyrus recalls Dolly Parton's iconic response to 1990s tabloid affair rumors in moving eulogy

The country star remembered Parton's iconic wit after he tried to apologize for 1990s tabloid affair rumors.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Katherine Bomboy/NBC via Getty Images

Topics: Billy Ray Cyrus, Dolly Parton, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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