Dolly Parton's funeral plans revealed by family after star's death

The plans for Dolly Parton's funeral have been confirmed following the death of the star aged 80.

In a statement posted by her family on Instagram, they announced: "At Dolly’s request, a small, private service will be held for immediate family.

"Dolly’s fans and friends from around the world are encouraged to pay tribute to Dolly on social media by tagging @DollyParton or by leaving a message."

Her family also asked for donations to be made to her Imagination Library, a charity gifting books to children in need.

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The statement began: "Global icon and humanitarian, Dolly Parton, known to the world as a beloved singer, songwriter, philanthropist, actress, playwright, and author died peacefully today in Nashville, Tennessee. She was 80 years old."

Paying tribute to the icon that was Dolly Parton, the statement read: "A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family."

Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80 (Courtesy of Dolly Parton Estate)

It added: "Dolly Parton’s legacy is one of love, compassion, and resilience. With a seven-decade career, she inspired multiple generations of artists and fans with her music and an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place.

"Her songs will continue to resonate with people of all ages, and her philanthropic work will have a lasting impact."

Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver announced her passing in a video which was shared to her Instagram page.

“I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t really felt it until now," he said.

“It is an honor, an honor that is mixes with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly.”

In her final interview with PEOPLE published just days before her death, Parton spoke about setting her own health concerns aside to take care of her husband.

Tributes have poured in to the iconic musician (Courtesy of Dolly Parton Estate)

"I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over Carl," she said.

Speaking about how things have changed over her career, she said: "I used to joke that I was the Queen of the Tabloids, but now I guess I can say I'm the Queen of Social Media AI! Seriously, though, even though I’m still healin', I’m still workin'."

Her nephew paid tribute to her legacy in the announcement, speaking about both her music and the sheer extent of her influence.

“Dolly opened doors not just for me but for her entire family to reach the potential we didn’t even know was possible," he said.

“Dolly also opened doors for generations of singers, songwriters, musicians and dreamers from every walk of life, and across every continent.

“By her example we believed that anything was possible. She never saw a door she couldn’t open, and the doors she opened made and changed history."

Concluding the heartbreaking announcement, he said: “May god bless Dolly Parton, and may god bless you all. She will always love you.”