Dolly Parton's last interview before death included plans for her new museum in Nashville
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Dolly Parton's last interview before death included plans for her new museum in Nashville

Dolly Parton's family announced her passing in a statement on her social media page

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Topics: Dolly Parton, Celebrity, US News

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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