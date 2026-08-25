Dolly Parton's last interview before death included plans for her new museum in Nashville

In her final interview, legendary singer, songwriter, and actress Dolly Parton spoke about her health, how media has changed over her long career, and opening up a museum in Nashville.

Parton's family announced her passing at the age of 80 in a video shared to her Instagram page.

In a prepared statement, Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver said: "I am representing the Parton and Owens family today, announcing the passing of my aunt Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean."

He added: “I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t really felt it until now.

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“It is an honor, an honor that is mixes with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly.”

Parton gave her last interview to PEOPLE, which was published on August 21 2026, just four days prior to the announcement of her death.

In it, while she acknowledged her health struggles, she spoke excitedly about the new project in Nashville, called the Life of Many Colors Museum.

Parton's family sahred a statement confirming her passing (Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

“I am so proud of this," said Parton. "We found this location early one morning. I knew I wanted to do something special in Nashville, and until I saw this building, nothing ever hit me as the right thing to do."

Explaining how she had decided on the location, she added: “I saw a copy of my book Songteller in the lobby of what once was this office building. After touring it and seeing the location, I knew this was it.

"I wanted to join all my Nashville friends downtown, but I didn’t just want it to be another bar. So we found a way to bring in my museum on the third floor and make it really special.”





Opening up about her health, Parton said: “It’s not like I haven’t been through hard times with my health. But I think because we live in a 24/7 world with social media, everything gets magnified in ways it wasn’t years ago."

Reflecting on how the media changed over her long career, she added: "I used to joke that I was the Queen of the Tabloids, but now I guess I can say I’m the Queen of Social Media AI! Seriously, though, even though I’m still healin’, I’m still workin’.”

Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80 (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Paying tribute to the legendary singer, songwriter, and actress in the sad announcement of her death at the age of 80, her nephew said: "My family and I have shared a lifetime of beautiful memories with Dolly, but so have you. She has always been on your television, your record player, your CD, and on your phone playlist becoming an extended part of your family whether you liked it or not."

He added: “Dolly was a farmer just like her daddy. He farmed the soil, she farmed songs and happiness.

“Dolly called me and said she wants to rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton because after a life wearing heavy rhinestones she finally deserves ti be comfortable and have some rest.

"Rest in peace, Aunt Dolly, Aunt granny, Gigi.

"May god bless Dolly Parton, and may god bless you all.

"She will always love you."