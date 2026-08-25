‘Green Dress Lady’ spotted smiling at Lindsay Clancy trial explains why she did it
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‘Green Dress Lady’ spotted smiling at Lindsay Clancy trial explains why she did it

Brittany Romano has responded to the backlash after Court TV caught her reaction on camera

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Court TV/YouTube

Topics: Lindsay Clancy, Crime, US News, Social Media

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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