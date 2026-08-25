‘Green Dress Lady’ spotted smiling at Lindsay Clancy trial explains why she did it

A woman who appeared to smile and wink while in court at Lindsay Clancy's murder trial has spoken out following fierce backlash.

On Monday (August 24), a Court TV livestream passed over a group of journalists, which included Brittany Romano.

While the reporters mostly looked sombre in the gallery, Romano appeared to beam brightly at the camera while making faces.

People online were quick to question the behaviour, particularly because it occurred during the trial of Clancy, 36, who has been charged with three first-degree murder counts for the January 2023 deaths of her three children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months before attempting to take her own life.

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She has pleaded not guilty to the charges, but has also not denied killing her children.

Instead, her defense team has argued that she cannot be held criminally responsible for their deaths because she was allegedly suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time of the killings.

Brittany Romano explained why she was seen smiling during the Lindsay Clancy trial (YouTube/ Court TV)

With this in mind, people online have been quick to call out the woman for her in-court smiling.

Romano, who is a writer and editor based in New York City, per her website, has since explained what people saw at home, and according to her, there’s been some miscommunication.

In a video posted online, Romano claims to have grown ‘up with Lindsay’. She added there were moments where ‘she looks at me and I look at her’.

The writer went on to say her dad played a role in her choosing to smile for the camera, as she said in the video that he told her she ‘looks bad’, and so she said she was ‘giggling’ about it in the video of her in court.

She said she was also advised to ‘look forward and smile’ by a stylist friend.

Ever since the videos went viral, however, Romano has responded to the backlash on her Instagram Stories.

Romano explained her side of the story (itsbrittanyromano/Instagram)

She screenshotted DMs describing her courtroom smile as 'tacky', 'horrible', 'disrespectful' and 'appalling', saying she should be 'ashamed of herself'.

In one Story, she wrote after screenshotting DMs people had sent her: "This case is about mental health right?"

Romano added: "I love my life but [god] forbid I ever killed myself (I would never) but would u imagine the words they'd wax here trying to say they didn't send these awful things."

She also shared that she'd gained 100 new followers, writing: "All for smiling at a camera?! Love it! Tysm for boosting my analytics.

Responding further to the abusive messages she's received, she went on: "I feel like these people think I care more than I do over all of this hate mail?! Write to your local officials, develop a program for PPS pr PPD - anything but message me.

"If you cared so much you'd advocate for the cause instead of a quick hit of trolling me."

Finally, she wrote on Threads: "I'm actually proud of myself because these trolls have been absolutely vile: telling me to kill myself, telling me to slit my wrists, attacking me personally— and then blaming a trial for their behavior."

Witnesses who have testified at Lindsay Clancy’s trial

Patrick Clancy

He has since remarried and relocated (Court TV)

After the jury heard the opening statements on 27 July, Clancy’s ex-husband, Patrick Clancy, was the first person to take to the stand.

Patrick testified that Clancy struggled after the birth of their third child, Callan, and that in the months before the January 2023 killings, she told him she was having thoughts of suicide and of harming their children.

He claimed that December 2022 ‘was really where her big spiral started’.

Patrick told the court: “She started to lose a lot of weight, and she became very depressed, and she was having a really hard time.”

After Clancy spent some time in a locked-ward facility, Patrick said he was ‘hopeful' as ‘she seemed much better’.

He later recalled the day of the killings, testifying that Clancy initially ‘seemed in a good mood’ and ‘was having one of her best days’.

But on returning home to find his children dead, he said he ‘saw blood everywhere’.

Around a week later, Clancy called her then-husband from hospital, Patrick said.

“She didn’t talk about our kids, she talked about what she went through,” he testified. “She said she heard a man’s voice telling her that if she didn’t do it now, she would lose her chance - or something like that.”

Elaine Rossi, former nanny

Rossi said she never believed Clancy was a danger to her children or herself (Court TV)

Elaine Rossi, who worked as the Clancy family's nanny from September to December 2022, testified that Clancy was a ‘wonderful mom who loved her kids’.

“She was concerned about their safety, and Callan eating and sleeping. She was a wonderful mother,” she told the court.

Rossi recalled seeing prescription medicine bottles in the house, and that Clancy ‘shared with me she had postpartum and couldn't sleep’.

The nanny also testified that she noticed the mom had lost a significant amount of weight, but she said she never feared for the children's safety.

Timothy Chiappini, state trooper

Chiappini is a former State Police detective for Plymouth County (CBS Boston)

Timothy Chiappini was tasked with doing a forensic analysis of Clancy's cellphone, testifying that she searched 'can you treat a sociopath' days before her children were killed.

The former detective also read out entries from her notes app. “I'm sad and depressed because I am not able to parent my third child like my first,” one excerpt, dated October 25, 2022, read in part.

Jennifer Tufts, psychiatrist

She was the first psychiatrist to treat Clancy (Court TV)

Tufts, who first began treating Clancy in September 2022, testified that the mom had ‘denied having suicidal thoughts but felt that she was getting close to it’ in December 2022.

Clancy’s defence attorney asked Tufts: “Would it surprise you to know that she called a suicide hotline in that timeframe, not once but twice, and was turned away?”

She replied: “It does surprise me, yes. It surprises me that she called them twice.”

When asked if Tufts had ever asked Clancy about calling the suicide hotlines, the psychiatrist said she didn’t think she had ‘specifically asked that’.

Clancy had more than a dozen sessions, which took place over an online video link, with Tufts. Their final appointment was on January 23, 2023 - the day before the killings, the court heard.

Paula Musgrove, Clancy’s mother

Paula Musgrove appeared emotional on the stand (Court TV)

Paula Musgrove described her daughter as a loving and devoted mom whose mental health began to decline in October 2022.

The jury was shown a text from Clancy to her mother from that time; it read: “Mom, will you please come up and stay with me for a bit? I'm really sick. Something is wrong.

“I had horrible insomnia all night, and I just don't know how I am going to get through the day... I started taking the medicine my doctor prescribed for anxiety and I think it's made things worse. It's just really scary and I don't want to be alone.”

Musgrove told the court about a conversation she had with Clancy and her then-husband, Patrick, in December 2022.

“She told us she had thoughts of harming the children,” she said.

Musgrove testified that Clancy grew increasingly fearful of sleeping alone, suffered from insomnia, and became convinced that the numerous psychiatric medications she was being prescribed were ‘destroying her mind’.

Allison Ozga, Clancy’s sister

Ozga said she had a 'gut feeling that something was off' (Court TV)

Ozga testified that when she saw her sister during Thanksgiving 2022, her ‘mood did not look good’ and she ‘didn’t seem very energised’.

Clancy told Ozga that she was experiencing suicidal thoughts every day for a month before the killings, her sister said.

She told the court: “I had this gut feeling that something was off and that she was really struggling, and I asked her if she was safe. She said ‘yes’ at that point.”

Ozga also said she had concerns when she saw Clancy at Cora's birthday in January 2023.

She testified: “I think she looked like she was going through the motions of putting together a birthday party for her daughter. But she looked tired. She looked like she was still struggling.”

Christopher Clancy, Patrick’s father

He is the dad of Patrick Clancy (Court TV)

Clancy’s former father-in-law, Christopher Clancy, testified that she was ‘very mothering’ and protective ‘like any mother would be’.

On how she appeared in December 2022, he told the court: “She was very, very good. She fed them great. She did a lot of things with them …like the all-American family.”

Christopher testified that he ‘knew she [Clancy] was having a hard time sleeping’, adding: “I knew she didn’t feel well … I knew she went to the emergency room where my wife was working.”

When the prosecutor asked Christopher about receiving a call from Patrick on the night of the killings, he said: “It was terrible.”

Susan Clancy, Patrick’s mother

She said she and her former daughter-in-law were close (Court TV)

Susan Clancy testified that her former daughter-in-law was a ‘very nurturing, very loving’ and ‘a wonderful mother’ who was ‘begging for help’.

“She had insomnia. She was losing her appetite,” she said. “She was very anxious and sad.”

When asked by the defence if Clancy had been ‘interested at all times in trying to get better and see doctors’, Susan responded: “Very much so.”

Margaret Hamp, Clancy’s former co-worker

Margaret Hamp said she was still 'friendly' with Clancy (Court TV)

Margaret Hamp, who worked with Clancy at the Massachusetts General Hospital, recalled a conversation they had about Andrea Yates, a woman who confessed to drowning her five children in the bath in 2001.

Hamp told the court: “I asked [Clancy] if she had ever heard of the Andrea Yates case and she hadn't.

“I explained that to her and she cried, and she said: 'How could a mother hurt her children?'”

Hamp testified that Clancy ‘loved being a nurse’, adding: “She was compassionate. She was kind. She was a patient advocate.”

Friends of Clancy

Amy Bevins

Amy Bevins, who had known Clancy for 29 years, told jurors she communicated with the mom just days before the killings.

“She had shared that she had been taking a medication that caused her to have some dark thoughts, but that she was going to, or had been weaning, like tapering off that medication,” Bevins testified, later adding: “I remember it being something where there was conveying of hope, and that it was going to be a, you know - we were moving in a positive direction.”

Bethany DeCollibus

Another friend, Bethany DeCollibus, described speaking with Clancy during one of the kids' birthdays in January 2023, where Clancy was apparently struggling with sleep.

"She responded that things haven't gotten any better, and that she feels like a zombie," she testified.

Andrea Hennigan

Andrea Hennigan, who worked with Clancy at the Massachusetts General Hospital, testified that Clancy told her she wouldn’t return to work because she ‘was not in a mental state to take care of patients’ after Callan was born.

“She talked about insomnia and not feeling herself,” she said. “I believe she might have used the words brain fog or something like that.”