Lindsay Clancy trial halted after judge sends jury home over unforeseen circumstance
Home>News>Crime

Lindsay Clancy trial halted after judge sends jury home over unforeseen circumstance

'This is not something we saw coming'

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Topics: Lindsay Clancy, US News, Crime

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking news, US politics, entertainment, health, lifestyle, and more. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

X

@miawillsjourno

Choose your content: