Christa Pike's attorney speaks out publicly for the first time since failed execution
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Christa Pike's attorney speaks out publicly for the first time since failed execution

Pike remains 'critically ill' following two failed lethal injection attempts

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Tennessee Department of Correction

Topics: US News, Crime

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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