Christa Pike's attorney addresses if her execution request was granted following hospitalization
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Christa Pike's attorney addresses if her execution request was granted following hospitalization

Her lawyers also described executioners using at least seven needles on Christa Pike

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Tennessee Department of Correction

Topics: US News, Crime

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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