Inside Christa Pike's final 24 hours ahead of Wednesday morning execution
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Inside Christa Pike's final 24 hours ahead of Wednesday morning execution

From snubbing her final meal to waiting out a death warrant, we take a look at Christa Pike's final 24 hours before her scheduled execution

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Inside Edition / Youtube

Topics: Crime, Death Row, US News

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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