Inside Christa Pike's final 24 hours ahead of Wednesday morning execution

Behind the guarded perimeters of Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, the final 24 hours of Christa Pike’s life are unfolding under strict, unyielding institutional protocol.

Pike, 50, is scheduled to die by lethal injection on Wednesday morning, marking the first time the state of Tennessee has executed a female inmate in more than two centuries.

For a condemned prisoner entering the final day of a death warrant, the ticking clock transforms into an intensely scrutinized countdown dictated entirely by Department of Correction policy.

The final phase begins with transfer to a dedicated deathwatch cell—an isolated, sparse holding area located just paces away from the execution chamber.

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Inmates placed under deathwatch are stripped of standard privileges, monitored continuously by designated corrections officers, and logged at direct intervals to document their behavior, mental state, and compliance.

For most capital inmates, the day before an execution involves the routine ritual of ordering a personalized final meal. Pike, however, opted out of the tradition entirely, with state officials confirming that she declined to request any customized food.

Her final day follows the total collapse of her administrative appeals. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee formally denied her petition for executive clemency on Monday, leaving Pike to face the reality of the court's sentence without the possibility of political intervention.

Christa Pike is currently scheduled to be put to death on September 30 (Tennessee Department of Correction)

In personal correspondence sent ahead of the governor's announcement, Pike conveyed that she had mentally prepared for the outcome: “Whether my clemency is granted or not, I am at peace. I am not afraid to die. I’m only nervous about the process.”

The process itself remains subject to unusual final requests. Pike petitioned the state to appoint an all-female team to carry out the lethal injection, arguing that the presence of men during the procedure would trigger severe psychological trauma rooted in her childhood abuse. Tennessee corrections officials indicated they would consider the logistical adjustment as preparations finalized.

Throughout Tuesday, deathwatch protocol permits scheduled telephone access to designated legal representatives, pastoral visits, and vetted personal contacts, strictly through secure barriers.

By Tuesday night, personal effects are cataloged and removed, medical staff verify baseline vitals, and preparations within the adjacent chemical injection suite are finalized.

Pike has resided on Tennessee's death row since 1996 following her conviction for the savage, premeditated torture and murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer in Knoxville.

Barring any eleventh-hour federal court stay, the final hours of the state's 24-hour schedule will conclude at daybreak as the death warrant is carried to completion.

She is set to be executed for brutally murdering 19 year old Colleen Slemmer back in 1995. (Inside Edition/ Youtube )

The execution is scheduled to take place at 10:00 a.m. local time (Central Time) inside the execution chamber at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution.

Under Tennessee law, inmates convicted of capital offenses committed prior to 1999 are afforded the legal choice between electrocution and lethal injection.

With no alternative election made, Pike will be put to death via lethal injection.

Once escorted into the sterile, octagonal execution suite, Pike will be secured to an institutional gurney with heavy leather restraint straps.

An intravenous team will insert two peripheral lines into her arms before running lines through the chamber wall to an adjacent executioner room.

Under the state’s current protocol, the lethal chemical sequence—designed to induce deep unconsciousness, paralyze the diaphragm and respiratory muscles, and ultimately stop the heart—is administered remotely once the warden receives final clearance from state leadership.

Official media, state representatives, and Colleen Slemmer’s surviving family members will observe the procedure through one-way glass in the adjoining witness gallery until an attending physician formally pronounces death.