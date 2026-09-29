Death row killer Christa Pike refuses last meal ahead of historic execution
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Death row killer Christa Pike refuses last meal ahead of historic execution

Christa Pike snubbed her last meal after both the Tennessee Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court declined to grant a stay of execution

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Crime

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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